Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Brings Unique Value to the Warriors' Dual Timelines

The Golden State Warriors won just 37 games this past season, and ended the season on a loss in the last game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. Despite the best efforts of Stephen Curry, the Warriors were never able to overcome the torn ACL Jimmy Butler III suffered in January.

Now, franchise legend Curry is 38 years old and entering his 18th season in the NBA while Draymond Green is 36. The duo that has led the team to four championships over the past 11 seasons is gearing up for a final push at championship contention surrounded by former stars like Butler III and Kristaps Porzingis. However, with Curry and Green inching closer towards 40 years old, Golden State must maintain an eye on the years after Curry when facing key team-building decisions.

Golden State faced that exact decision at the 2026 NBA Draft with the 11th overall pick, and the franchise has gotten this wrong in past key moments. The Warriors selected James Wiseman second overall in 2020 and Jonathan Kuminga seventh in 2021. These have been the two most pivotal draft decisions the Warriors have made this decade, and while both players won a championship in 2022, they never developed into what Golden State drafted them to be. Wiseman is now out of the NBA and Kuminga just signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves at a lower salary mark than his rookie deal.

While there are many reasons neither pick panned out, one leading cause is both Wiseman and Kuminga's inability to mix instant impact with developmental repetitions in a contending culture. However, when Golden State selected Yaxel Lendeborg 11th overall, it took a player who already has the traits to do both.

Yaxel Lendeborg Doesn't Need the Ball to Develop

Lendeborg measured 6-foot-8.75 barefoot with a 7-foot-3.25 wingspan at the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, and he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists at Michigan while shooting 37.2% from three. He won Big Ten Player of the Year, made the conference's All-Defensive team and led the Wolverines to a national title before leading the Warriors Summer League squad to a championship and winning Summer League MVP.

Offensively, Lendeborg's value starts with his shooting and decision-making, and that mix as a forward who knocks down 37.2% of his threes and reads the floor out of the short roll gives Curry and Green a great complement to their two-man game. He complements that with a functional off-the-dribble package on closeouts, reliable interior finishing and offensive rebounding, all of which brings an impact without requiring the on-ball usage Golden State reserves for its stars.

However, defense is where Lendeborg brings the most impact, and his versatile impact can be particulary game-changing alongside Green and Butler III. His length and lateral mobility let him switch across the court, where he has showcased potential as both a strong point-of-attack defender and help defender. This gives Coach Steve Kerr another option to absorb difficult on-ball defense tasks while bolstering the overall unit as a team defender early on.

At nearly 24 years old, Lendeborg's age worked against him on draft boards, however that age helps his fit with Golden State. He can produce right away on both ends, and he already knows the role he's growing into, which doesn't require the ball. Lendeborg can contribute immediately while growing into a valuable role he can hold for the Warriors long after the Curry-led core is done contending in Golden State.