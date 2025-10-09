Sacramento Kings Undrafted Rookie Turns in Strong Preseason Debut
The Sacramento Kings added a few intriguing rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Alongside first-round pick Nique Clifford, a versatile prospect who performed well in the summer league, the team added former Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud in the second round. While both players have shown flashes during their breif time with the team, another first-year player looked strong in the team's preseason opener against the Toronto Raptors.
Despite a loss, undrafted rookie Dylan Cardwell turned in a solid performance for Sacramento. The 6-foot-11, 255-pound big man finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, a block and just one turnover.
Even though the Kings ended up falling 130-122, Cardwell was +16 in 14 minutes on the court, shooting 6-of-7 from the field, including an emphatic dunk.
The former Auburn product was on the floor for more time than Raynaud, and outscored each of Sacramento's 2025 draft picks.
Of course, this early in the preseason, it is difficult to gage what a player's role will be based on their performance, especially a rookie. Following five years with the Tigers, Cardwell wasn't selected in the 2025 draft, but has managed to land a two-way contract with the Kings.
In his final season under the tutaledge of newly retired head coach Bruce Pearl, Cardwell averaged 5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 70% from the field.
Similar to his role at Auburn, Cardwell likely won't be asked to shoulder much of the offensive load for Sacramento or the team's G League squad. Still, showcasing his ability to score should help him carve out a role within the organization.
The 23-year-old has a few centers above him on the roster, and will likely play most of his minutes with the Stockton Kings this year. If Cardwell continues to perform well within the organization, though, he could earn himself a spot in the team's rotation as his career progresses.
Cardwell's biggest obstacle will be usurping players on the Kings' roster like Maxime Raynaud and Isaac Jones, but the versatile big man has the potential to be a solid role player. With good size and feel for the game, Cardwell could play his way into a standard contract with Sacramento or another team if he plays well as a rookie.
Additionally, if the Kings are out of postseason contention, Cardwell could see significant NBA minutes late in the 2025-26 campaign.
