Second-Round NBA Rookies Who Could Win Starting Jobs Next Season
It's easy to say that once making an NBA roster, everybody gets an equal shot at playing time. In reality, however, that's usually not the case. Many teams will give more opportunities for players the organization invested heavier assets to get consistent minutes before rolling out second-round picks frequently.
Despite this, there's a few prospects taken in the second round each year who are able to immediately crack their teams rotation, and even start. Last season, sleepers like Jaylen Wells and Kyle Filipowski blossomed into starters for their squad, and Quinten post had even started two playoff games for the Warriors.
Here's who the top second-round candidates to become starters for their teams next season.
Rasheer Fleming, Phoenix Suns
The Suns traded up to pick No. 31, specifically to target Fleming as they felt he was a need for the new-look squad, as a recent series of social media videos showcased. Fleming is an experienced collegiate player, having spent three seasons with St. Joseph's, and breaking out into an NBA prospect in his junior season.
He's one of few players on the Suns roster than project to be both an efficient shooter, and positive defender. Fleming shot 39 percent from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per game last season, and holds a switchable, versatile 6-foot-9, 240 pound frame to guard multiple positions.
He's the ideal modern day power forward, with not much competition in his way for the starting job. Royce O' Neale is a proven veteran and reliable option, and Nigel Hayes could prove himself worthy of a spot after seven season absence from the association, but both are beatable for a promising talent like Fleming.
Amari Williams, Boston Celtics
After parting ways with Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet and seemingly Al Horford, the Celtics center rotation has a case as the weakest in the league. It's currently held down by Neemias Queta, Luka Garza, Xavier Tillman and now No. 46 overall pick Amari Williams.
Williams is the most dynamic option of the quartet, as he's proven capable of playing many different roles on offense. The Kentucky product is the exact type of player to take a swing on in what may be a down year for the Celtics, given his unique ability to succeed with the ball in his hands.
Williams excels at pushing the pace in transition, operating on the perimeter in the half-court setting, and acting as a high-post hub for cutting teammates. The 23-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his final collegiate season, and is worth a shot deploying in the starting five in his rookie campaign.
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets
Similar to the Celtics, the Hornets have a fairly unproven center rotation, relying on 6-foot-9 Moussa Diabate, 35-year-old Mason Plumlee and now No. 34 overal pick Ryan Kalkbrenner to hold down the fort.
Kalkbrenner was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, dominating the paint against the college basketball landscape during his time with Creighton. He averaged 2.4 blocks per game for his career, and peaked at 3.1 in 2023-2024. Kalkbrenner's rim protection can certainly translate to the next level, but his mobility and game sense looked a bit flawed through Summer League play.
Even so, Kalkbrenner started all six games en route to helping the Hornets win the Summer League Championship, playing at least 20 minutes in each contest. He may already by the best rim protector on the Hornets roster, and presents himself as a much more versatile and enticing option than any other big Charlotte has.