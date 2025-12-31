Rookies Shine in Tuesday Night Memphis-Philadelphia Showdown

The 2025 NBA Draft class is off to a strong start.

A number of rookies have turned in impressive performances during the first half of the 2025-26 NBA season. Top pick Cooper Flagg has dazzled recently as the Mavericks have started to find a rhythm, while No. 2 selection Dylan Harper has been a solid contributor for the San Antonio Spurs.

Even aside from the first few picks, multiple players have exceeded expectations early in their careers. Undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard has developed into a starter for Dallas, while late second-round pick Will Richard has also shown flashes.

On Tuesday night, two lottery picks from the 2025 draft showcased their abilities, as well, when Memphis and Philadelphia met in an important contest.

While Joel Embiid,, Tyrese Maxey and Ja Morant stole the show, No. 3 pick VJ Edgecombe and No. 11 overall selection Cedric Coward played big roles in a contest that went to overtime. The 76ers secured a 139-136 win as Embiid and Maxey each finished with 34-point double-doubles to overcome a 40-point outing from Morant.

In the win, Edgecombe tallied 25 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and a block while shooting 10-of-21 from the field and 5-of-10 from 3-point range. The Baylor product also committed just one turnover.

On the season, Edgecombe is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc. Edgecombe has played in and started 27 games for Philadelphia, helping the team to a winning record and the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference as of Dec. 31.

Edgecombe's contributions have been vital to the 76ers playoff hopes, as multiple starters have missed time for the team this season.

For Memphis, Coward notched 28 points, 4 assists and a game-high 16 rebounds while shooting 10-of-16 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep and 6-of-6 from the free throw line. In 32 games and 19 starts this season, the former Washington State wing is averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc.

Similar to Edgecombe, Coward has been an important piece of the Grizzlies' season with Morant missing time early in the year. After being a solid 3-point shooter in college, Coward's efficiency from beyond the arc has dipped this year, but the rookie has still been a solid piece of Memphis' rotation.

