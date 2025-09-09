Best Rookie Performances From Week 1: Eight Players That Shined in NFL Debuts
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season also marked the first game for many members of the 2025 rookie class. While it's understandable that many rookies might need time to get adjusted to the speed of the NFL or rise up the depth chart and earn the trust of their team, several first-year players immediately made a significant impact in their first games.
On a day when top-five picks like Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty had modest outings, it was several other first-rounders and day-two picks that shined in their NFL debuts.
Here's a look at eight rookies that stood out in Week 1.
Colts TE Tyler Warren
Perhaps no rookie got off to a hotter start than tight end Tyler Warren, who caught three passes for 43 yards on the first drive of the game. Though the Colts have a number of weapons on offense, they chose to target Warren to start the game before spreading the ball out more later. Warren finished the game with seven catches for 76 yards.
Warren's performance set a record for the most receptions in Week 1 by a rookie tight end. His record was matched by fellow rookie, Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who hauled in seven catches for 63 yards against the Bengals.
Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan
On a day in which the Panthers' offense struggled, No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan was a bright spot for the team. McMillan led the Panthers in receiving, catching five passes for 68 yards and is already showing a great connection with quarterback Bryce Young.
Cardinals CB Will Johnson
Cornerback Will Johnson surprisingly dropping to the second round of the 2025 NFL draft due to concerns over his health, and the Cardinals appear to already have a steal in the Michigan product. Against the Saints, Johnson was targeted seven times, allowing four catches for 32 yards. He broke up three passes, and intercepted a pass on a play that was called back.
Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka
The Buccaneers' wide receiving core is dealing with injuries to Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, but first-round pick Emeka Egbuka had no problem stepping up in their absence. Going up against the Falcons, Egbuka caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, both from over 20 yards out.
Broncos RB RJ Harvey
Despite getting fewer than half the carries of J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey finished as the Broncos' leading rusher in their win over the Titans. Harvey rushed for 70 yards on six carries, averaging 11.7 yards per carry. His best play came on a 50-yard scamper which saw him reach a top speed of 20.43 miles per hour, per Next Gen Stats.
Lions WR Isaac Teslaa
Third-round pick Isaac Teslaa had just one catch in his debut for the Lions, but he lands on this list because of how impressive his first NFL grab was. Yes the catch occurred in garbage time, but it was an incredible one-handed touchdown reception that he just managed to haul in before falling out of bounds.
Browns LB Carson Schwesinger
Carson Schwesinger continued to show impressive instincts and toughness in his first NFL action. The former UCLA walk-on who was the first player taken in the second round led the Browns with eight tackles on Sunday and made an impressive third-down stop against the Bengals. Schwesinger was among the top graded rookies according to PFF, earning a grade of 90.0.
Eagles LB Jihaad Campbell
The Eagles appeared to land a steal when Jihaad Campbell fell to the end of the first round of the draft, and Campbell is already proving that narrative was correct. Campbell broke up multiple passes from quarterback Dak Prescott, helping the Eagles hold onto the win. He was PFF's highest graded defensive player in Thursday's game between the Cowboys and Eagles.