Second-Round Rookie Could Offer Pistons More Firepower
The Detroit Pistons have quietly built one of the fastest-rising teams in the NBA.
For years they ranked near the bottom of the league, offering up 20-win or worse seasons. Even last year they won just 14 games, tying the single-season losing-streak all-time.
Through those seasons, though, the team has been able to add numerous talented prospects, one’s that are now helping Detroit to win games in the East. Cade Cunningham is at the forefront as the team’s All-Star, but Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland and more have done their part.
The 2025 NBA Draft would be the first in some time that the Pistons didn’t own a first-round pick, though they would still leave with a prospect in Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier at No. 37.
While second-round picks don’t have the hit-rate that firsts do, the Pistons are still hopping that Lanier can offer the team additional fire-power. Especially via 3-point shooting, which they desperately need.
At 6-foot-4, Lanier is a two-guard who played five collegiate seasons, most with North Florida. He played his finally season at Tennessee, scoring 18 points, grabbing 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
His primary draw as a pro prospect comes via his ranged shooting. In his season with the Vols, he was able to shooting 40%, doing so on a blistering 8.2 attempts per game. He was even better the season before, shooting 44% on 7.5 attempts with the Ospreys.
Last season, the Pistons ranked No. 17 in 3-point shooting, and they’ll be moving into next season without a few of the weapons that helped them even to that point.
His value in the NBA will be directly attached to just how often he can see triples through. He's slightly undersized for an off-guard, not offering tons in the ways of passing or stingy defense. But his ability to space the floor and provide ancillary scoring for the Pistons would be crucial.
Detroit has its handlers covered, with Cunningham seeing the brunt of the reps, Ivey coming back from injury and Thompson likely still growing in that area. If he can shoot efficiently, he could plug in next to any of them.
There's no guarantee he'll earn playing time as a rookie. It's especially hard for NBA newbies to cement themselves in rotations, especially one that could vie for a spot among the Eastern Conference's best teams. But he'll likely be offered chances here and there, and if he can take advantage he could help the team as early as next season.