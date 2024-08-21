'Seven Seconds Or Zach Edey' - How A Shaquille O'Neal Strategy Could Help The Grizzlies Rookie
When the Memphis Grizzlies selected 7-foot-4 behemoth Zach Edey in the 2024 draft, most reactions were positive. The fit made, and still makes, a lot of sense. The Grizzlies have needed size for a while, particularly alongside Jaren Jackson Jr., who has historically struggled as a rebounder.
However, with point guard Ja Morant coming back, and with the team presumably healthy, it's fair to wonder if Edey is going to get a substantial amount of minutes right off the bat.
It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if head coach Taylor Jenkins decides to use Edey sporadically early in the year, and uses most of the regular season to slowly increase his minutes, and areas of responsibility. The overarching question around Edey is whether he can justify a high volume of post touches, which slows down the offense, and milks the clock.
If the 22-year-old can convert 60% of his shots immediately, that question answers itself, but in today's NBA where diverse strategy is all the rage, it's about being able to implement him in the most efficient way possible.
As such, the Grizzlies should look at the Phoenix Suns from after the Shaquille O'Neal trade in 2008.
The Suns were one of the fastest teams in the league, noted by their system called "Seven seconds or less", and the addition of O'Neal, a then past-prime post player, didn't sit well with the fan base.
However, head coach Mike D'Antoni installed a system called "Seven seconds or Shaq", essentially saving the big man for half-court situations.
The Grizzlies can mimic a similar approach, particularly as Morant, Jackson Jr, and Desmond Bane can run all night long. This approach would allow Edey to have a featured role within certain situations, and it would allow Jenkins to bring him along at his own pace.
Finally, Jenkins might also ask Edey to focus his energies more on rebounding in the early stages of the season, as to simply secure possessions, allowing the younger part of the core to get out and run.
Regardless of how the Grizzlies plan to play this, there are options for Edey to succeed.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
