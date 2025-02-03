Is Stephon Castle Truly Untouchable on Trade Market?
The NBA world is still in shock after the Dallas Mavericks traded 25-year-old superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. However, the NBA may see even more blockbuster trades ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Among the many rumors, Sacramento Kings’ star guard De’Aaron Fox has been one of the biggest names floated in potential trade talks. On the other side of this, the San Antonio Spurs have been talked about as a potential suitor as they look to flank Victor Wembanyama with a supporting star.
To trade for a star like Fox, San Antonio will have to send Sacramento a valuable package. Many are speculating that this package may have to include fourth overall pick Stephon Castle. He’s averaging 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. He’s been at his best on the defensive end, where his length and agility are assets at the point of attack. The former National Champion at UConn has also had some huge games over his most recent stretch, scoring at least 20 points in five of his last nine outings. At this rate, Castle seems bound for a spot on the All-Rookie First Team.
Castle’s success begs the question: should San Antonio be willing to give up the 20-year-old in exchange for Fox?
While Castle will likely be a quality, starting two-way wing soon enough, Fox is averaging at least 25 points for the fourth time in his last five seasons. He compromises defenses through a combination of blazing speed, soft finishing touch, and high-level shot-making. On top of this, he’s also a great passer and has made some improvements defensively.
Also, given that Fox is still just 27 years old, his best years likely lay ahead of him. His on-ball creation may be exactly what San Antonio needs as they build around the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama. With the speedy guard, the Spurs would have a potent duo for years to come. Because of this, they should be willing to part with Castle in return for Fox. Castle boasts upside, but it would take an extremely high-end outcome for him to even come close to providing the impact that Fox does.
