Has Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton Secured a Spot in 2026 NBA Draft?

The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner.

The event’s bracket will be revealed in a few days, and the tournament will begin on March 17 with the First Four.

This year’s tournament will feature a number of 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Duke and Michigan are among this season’s favorites to win a national title, while defending national champion Florida has also gained momentum recently.

Each of the aforementioned squads feature a likely first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, making March Madness even more intriguing.

NBA teams will get plenty of opportunities to see prospects compete against other high-level players on a big stage.

Other teams are still fighting to reach the big dance in their conference tournaments. In the Big Ten, Ohio State scored a big win against Iowa that could help the Buckeyes secure a spot.

Potential 2026 NBA Draft pick Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and just one turnover while shooting 10-of-14 from the field and 2-of-4 from 3-point range against the Hawkeyes.

This is the most recent effort in what has been an impressive senior season from Thornton, who is averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and just 1.2 turnovers per game while shooting 55.8% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range.

A former four-star recruit, Thornton has had a strong career at Ohio State, earning All-Big Ten honors three times.

Despite the veteran guard’s success, though, Thornton has rarely been mentioned in NBA Draft spaces. While it appears unlikely that the Buckeyes’ star will be a first-round pick, he certainly has the chance to be selected in the second round.

With players now having the opportunity to return to college and make large amounts of money, there isn’t as much incentive for prospects with NCAA eligibility remaining to declare for the draft if they aren’t a surefire first rounder.

As a result, some of the younger players who otherwise would have been valued above Thornton will likely return to school and open a spot for the OSU standout to be selected in the second round.

Aside from his age, Thornton’s size is likely the biggest concern for NBA teams. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Thornton could struggle to defend taller perimeter players at the next level.

With a well-rounded game, though, Thornton's talents could be enough to overcome his lack of height.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.