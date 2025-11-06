There are Two Keys in Jazz Rookie Ace Bailey's Development
A successful NBA career isn't defined by a player's rookie season, let alone the first month of it. Just take the 2013-14 NBA rookie class, for example.
After an incredible season, Michael Carter-Williams took home the Rookie of the Year award while Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged under seven points per game. Over a decade later, Carter-Williams hasn't had a better season than his rookie campaign, while Antetokounmpo is now a two-time MVP.
In the case of No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey, his early season struggles aren't panic-worthy, but they certainly are notable. Through his first eight games, the 6-foot-8 forward hasn't yet scored in double digits. He's known as a highly talented shot-maker, but he has converted just two of his 15 three-point attempts en route to just over five points per game in 17.8 minutes per game.
As a whole, the 19-year-old's efficiency has been very poor, not only through 13.3% shooting from beyond the arc, but also with just 40% shooting from two-point range.
While Bailey's start to the season has been lackluster, it has also highlighted the clear improvement areas that can aid his development into a productive contributor. His talent is undeniable, so should he improve in these growth areas, Bailey likely has a bright future ahead of him.
Key No. 1: Adjust Scoring Approach to New Role
Coming into his NBA career, one of the biggest concerns around Bailey's projection was his shot diet. As a freshman at Rutgers, his mid-range-heavy shot profile led to some amazing performances, but also the pitfalls of its difficulty. In the league, he has brought a similar mid-range-heavy shot diet, which hasn't translated well to his new off-ball, scaled-down role.
Moving forward, Bailey will have to look to shift to a more efficient shot diet as a complementary wing, rather than a featured scoring option. This means more of his pull-up mid-range jumpers turn into catch-and-shoot threes, or drives to the rim, which generally create better offense, especially from younger players. As he develops his scoring through these modes, opportunities will open for him to make a greater impact through his mid-range shot-making ability.
Key No. 2: Leverage Physicality to Contribute Along the Margins
Further, Bailey will have to round out his impact beyond scoring, especially since his scoring impact is very much a work in progress. To do so, Bailey's greatest assets comes in the form of his physicaly traits. Standing at over six-foot-eight with a seven-foot wingspan and fluid movement skills, he has the ability to make an impact in every facet of the game from screening to defending to rebounding.
To this point, Bailey has been a valuable offensive rebounder, tallying 1.4 per game on average with his instincts, activity, and size. Moving forward, Bailey should look to leverage these physical traits to also add value as a defensive player and complementary offensive piece.