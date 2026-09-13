This Second-Round Pick is Among Most Intriguing Rookies in NBA Preseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers were among the NBA's final four teams standing in 2025-26.

After being swept by the eventual champions, New York, in the Western Conference Finals, though, Cleveland needed to add a few more pieces to its roster heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The Cavaliers added promising wing player Peyton Watson in a trade, giving the group another solid scorer and defender who enjoyed a breakout season with Denver.

Kenny Atkinson's team also added a talented young guard in the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting former Arkansas standout Meleek Thomas at No. 34 overall with the Cavaliers' only pick.

Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range on 5.3 attempts per game in his lone season with the Razorbacks.

At the 2026 NBA Combine, the former five-star recruit measured 6-foot-3 without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-6-and-three-quarters wingspan.

While some observers believed Thomas should return to school and test the NBA Draft waters again in 2027, the talented guard remained in the 2026 class. Thomas fell to the second round and may have improved his draft stock with another year in college, but seems to have found the right fit and could outperform his draft spot this season.

In four contests at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League, the Cavaliers' rookie averaged 27.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and two steals while shooting 50% from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game.

While Summer League isn't always a good indicator of how players will perform during the regular season, Thomas' performance was encouraging and indicates he may be ready to contribute early on for Cleveland.

If Thomas performs well in the preseason, he could earn a spot in Cleveland's rotation to start the season, providing more depth for the Cavaliers as a strong scorer and perimeter shooter off the bench.

Still just 20-years-old, getting any contribution from a second-round pick on his rookie contract would be a positive for Cleveland.

The preseason will be a good opportunity for the Cavaliers' coaching staff and other obersvers to get a look at how the rookie fares against normal NBA competition. Cleveland's first preseaon game is set for Oct. 8 against the Boston Celtics, followed by two matchups with the Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers' Oct. 13 matchup against the Magic will be televised on Peacock.