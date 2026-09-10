What are the top Matchups Between Rookies in 2026 NBA Preseason?

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the NBA announced its composite schedule for the 2026 preseason.

This year's slate features a handful of matchups between lottery picks from the 2026 class and will be another opportunity to get a look at this year's rookie class.

The preseason tips off on Oct. 3, as the Heat and Raptors meet in Quebec. The preseason runs through Oct. 16 before the start of the NBA regular season on Oct. 20.

Before then, though, here's a look at a few matchups between hihg-profile rookies at the 2026 NBA Preseason.

Warriors at Clippers, Oct. 4

The Warriors and No. 11 overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg square off against the Clippers and No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler in the third preseason game of the NBA's 2026 slate.

After LA agreed to trade Kawhi Leonard to Toronto over the offseason and was recently hit with penalaties by the NBA, the Clippers enter a new era for the franchise. Without first-round draft picks for the forseeable future, Wagler is an important piece of the team's future.

For Golden State, Lendeborg is also set to have a significant role on a veteran team with postseason aspirations.

Grizzlies at Hawks, Oct. 5

Like the Clippers, Memphis made significant changes over the offseason and will look to start a new chapter in 2026-27.

Leading the way into that new chapter is No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer, who will be flanked by a handful of other talented young pieces. The Grizzlies also added Karim Lopez at No. 21 in the 2026 NBA Draft, who should also get time on the court during the preseason.

After reaching the playoffs in 2026, Atlanta added Kingston Flemings at No. 8 overall in the 2026 draft. Flemings will give the Hawks another ball handler alongside CJ McCollum to pair with All-NBA forward Jalen Johnson and reigning Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Brooklyn at Washington, Oct. 12

The Wizards head into the 2026-27 season with a new-look roster after trading for Anthony Davis and Trae Young, then drafting AJ Dybantsa with the top pick.

After an impressive showing at the Las Vegas Summer League, the preseason is another opportunity for Dybantsa to showcase his skill set.

Brooklyn drafted Mikel Brown Jr. at No. 6 overall to join a roster with a few promising young pieces. Like Washington, the Nets also added a veteran to the roster, acquiring Julius Randle in an offseason trade, who could be a solid pairing for Brown.