Thomas Sorber Offers Perfect Fit for OKC Thunder

Sam Presti seems to have hit another home run.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Thomas Sorber stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 15th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Fresh off an NBA Championship, the best team in the league got even better. With the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Thomas Sorber, adding even more depth to the squad. Sorber joins Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson to form arguably the best center rotation in the league.

At first glance, his addition seems to create a logjam in the frontcourt, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Sorber adds his own unique fold to the rotation, why still holding all the values that the Thunder search for – making him the perfect addition.

Here's what makes the Georgetown product an A-plus pick for the reigning champions.

Multi-Faceted Offense

Specialists don't get minutes in OKC's rotation –– even at the center position. Whether it's Holmgren and Carlsen's shooting, or Hartenstein and Williams' playmaking, each Thunder center brings a well-rounded offensive package to the table. Sorber fits in with the ladder half of the bunch, showcasing his playmaking chops during his freshman campaign frequently.

He's a smooth operator in multiple different sets –– from hitting cutters out of double-teams, running the DHO game and even floating around the perimeter, Sorber has proven capable of finding the open man more often than not.

Sorber's vision at his size is unique, even for the new-age bigs of recent years. He's one of just 15 freshman since 2009 to hold an assist rate of at least 15 percent while standing at 6-foot-10 or taller, and only one of four in the 2025 season.

Barttorvik chart displaying Thomas Sorber's unique passing skills in recent history.
Barttorvik.com

Joining him are the likes of Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Paolo Banchero –– who've eached averaged at least 5 assists per game for an NBA season. Sorber likely won't ever become the high usage player those three did, but being among playmakers to that liking is impressive nonetheless.

Frame

Sorber adds one of the most unique builds of any big in the NBA to the Thunder, becoming just one of four players to weigh in at a minimum of 260 pounds, and hold a 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Name

Weight

Wingspan

Thomas Sorber

262.8 lbs

7-foot-6-inches

Zach Edey

305 lbs

7-foot-10.75-inches

Andre Drummond

279 lbs

7-foot-6.25-inches

Deandre Jordan

265 lbs.

7-foot-6-inches

Sorber is easily the most mobile and switchable defender among the group, making him an instant anomaly among NBA bigs. When it comes to his fit with the Thunder, his frame will allow him to play in single-center lineups as the primary anchor, or pair alongside Chet Holmgren as a bowling ball to take some hits.

His measured NBA Draft Combine weight of 262.8 pounds would make him the heaviest player on the Thunder roster as well, adding a bulky body to a group mostly consisting of wiry, lanky defenders. Sorber's presence gives head coach Mark Daigneault yet another gadget to experiment with –– and a valuable one at that.

Long-Term Rotation

Isaiah Hartenstein
Jun 8, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) comes back up court against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The aforementioned loaded frontcourt rotation may make it hard for Sorber to see consistent minutes in his rookie season, but the plan for his fit with the team is still crystal clear. Looking ahead to the 2026 offseason, the Thunder will have both Holmgren and Williams on the roster, but Carlson –– and likely Hartenstein –– will be entering free agency.

It won't be impossible for the Thunder to retain Hartenstein, but it's certainly improbable. His eventual departure from the team fills a void for an interior defender with playmaking abilities –– somebody like Sorber. The then rising sophomore will have a season under his belt playing spot minutes and learning the scheme, before stepping into a larger role in Hartenstein's absence.

Of course, if the Thunder's center rotation were to suffer overlapping injuries similar to last season, then Sorber could find himself thrown into the fire much earlier in his career. Either way, there's faith put in the No. 15 overall pick to become an impactful member of the rotation.

Killian Wright
