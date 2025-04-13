Three Rookies Set to Impact NBA Playoffs
The NBA regular season will end today, with all 30 teams facing off against one another hoping to land more favorable seeding.
The 2024 NBA Draft class has lived up to expectations so far, perhaps even passing them as several have seen white-hot April slates.
NBA rookies aren’t typically able to make a massive positive impact in the postseason, with little experience about the intensity jump. But that likely won’t stop teams from trying to roll newbies out.
Here are three rookies who could be set to impact postseason games:
Zach Edey, Grizzlies
Standing at 7-foot-4, Zach Edey has been a catalyst for Memphis all season, but especially so since the firing of Taylor Jenkins.
He’s averaged 9.2 points on 58% shooting this year, and for the Grizzlies to be at their very best, they’ll need Edey to be that.
It remains to be seen whether he’ll be a solid enough defender to stay on-court for the Grizzlies, who are cruising towards a Play-In bout. But Edey will assuredly see time in some form or fashion.
Ron Holland, Pistons
For the first time in a long time, the Detroit Pistons have earned a Playoffs berth, coming in at No. 6 and facing the third-seeded Knicks.
No. 5 pick Ron Holland hasn’t had a massive year statistically, but has seen his fair share of high-octane games, and more importantly provides a spark of defense and athleticism at a moment’s notice.
Holland’s role will likely remain pared down, but Detroit will need stingy, mistake-free minutes from him off the bench if they want to win their first Playoffs series since 2008.
Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks
The No. 1 pick in 2024, Zaccharie Risacher has been on a tear lately, averaging 17.2 points on 60% shooting in his last five games, topping out at a blistering 38 versus the Nets.
An April jump in production is one thing, but the postseason will be something else entirely.
Atlanta has made the East Play-In, but it’s a tightly contested bunch featuring the Magic, Bulls and Heat. In order for the Hawks to punch their official ticket to the postseason, they’ll likely need an efficient game from Risacher.