NBA Draft Scouting Report: North Carolina's Caleb Wilson

North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson has been one of the breakout players of the 2026 NBA Draft class, coming in as a five-star forward ranked No. 5 per RSCI, but cementing himself among the top group of prospects with an unbelievable lone season in Carolina blue.

He stands at a long 6-foot-10, and has averaged just shy of 20 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 58% overall. Wilson suffered a left-hand fracture in early February, which he was set to come back from, but was then ruled out for the season in early-March after undergoing surgery on a broken right thumb, neither of which are likely to affect his draft stock much considering they're short-term injuries.

Wilson’s most translatable strengths include his athleticism and physical tools, two-level scoring upside, defensive play-making and upside, as well as his connective play-making and feel.

Caleb Wilson Scouting Report

Strengths:

Physical Tools and Athleticism

The things that immediately jump out with Caleb Wilson, and are a huge catalyst for just how productive he is, are his physical tools and athleticism. All aspects accounted for, he is probably the single toolsiest player in the class, standing at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan and the mobility to match.

Wilson’s combination of length, vertical athleticism, fluidity and coordination put him in truly rare air among prospects all time, able to help him dominate on both ends and make plays that others simply can’t several times per game.

He’s unbelievably long, utilizing his height and go-go gadget arms well on both ends. He has genuinely explosive leaping, moreso in his quickness off the floor and general pop, but he can really elevate as well. He shows speed, good stride-length and really unbelievable ground coverage especially in the open floor.

Potentially the most exciting and most consequential of all of this is Wilson’s fluidity and coordination, which allows all of this to seamlessly mesh together for highlight-worthy dunks, blocks and more.

He is on the spindlier side, weighing in at 215-pounds per North Carolina, but physically looks able to bulk up over the next handful of years.

One struggles to think of a player that had this level of tools and athleticism, and importantly the production to match, save for Victor Wembanyama, who’s obviously in his own galaxy. Even still, this just kind’ve speaks to the canvas that Wilson is: truly S-tier athletic prospect.

Two-Level Scoring

Caleb Wilson is an obviously talented scorer at 19.8 points per game in his true freshman season, having shot 58% overall, both elite marks. It's hard not to pigeonhole him too much here. Off-ball scoring could insinuate he adds some level of shooting, which right now he doesn’t. But simple play-finishing doesn't quite do his skillset justice either.

We've instead landed on two-level scoring upside, which sort’ve encapsulates what he adds presently.

We’ll start with the first level, the at-rim scoring and general play-finishing, which is far-and-away the most elite part of his offensive game, and his most readily available skill at the NBA level.

Wilson shot 68% at the rim on incredible volume, 176 total attempts. The aforementioned tools and athleticism obviously carry the load here, allowing him to elevate, finish through contact or get to the line if all else fails. He shot 7.5 free throws per game, seeing them through at a great 71% rate.

Wilson has seen a pretty solid blend of play-types, scoring the bulk of his points posting up and in transition, but also cutting, skying for put-backs, rolling and more. He’s as potent as transition threat as there is, running the floor with unstoppable tools to convert 70% of those plays. He also shot 59% on post-ups, good for an excellent grade per Synergy, as well as 64% cutting, 76% on cutbacks, and 60% as the roll man.

He’s especially crafty posting up, just a real handful with his size, and his athleticism and catch radius made him an unbelievable rim-runner even without a next level play-maker. While posting up, he’s scoring 51% of the time including passes, 40% when the defense commits and 50% on hard doubles.

There’s so many factors we could touch on here, stride length, touch, vertical pop, but the tape and numbers sort’ve speak for themselves here in that Wilson is going to be an obviously effective first-level weapon for whatever team he lands with. The layup number isn't all that concerning, sitting at an average 53%, imagining that it will see an NBA gravity boost and be shored up via some general development.

The other aspect of Wilson’s offensive game is the shot-making, which right now has been relegated to the mid-range and more specifically even more post-ups. The reason we’ve specified “upside,” as a two-way scorer is that this is not yet effective, but the bones are there for this to be a real skill down the line.

Again, Wilson shows a lot of craft and feel here, with a keen understanding of positioning, and some unarguable use of tools. We’ll get into it later, but the form and confidence here are real pluses, despite a lack of sparkling numbers across the board.

Wilson’s shooting 32% on jumpers in general, 42% on short-jumpers, 22% on mid-jumpers, 35% on dribble-jumpers, not the nicest set of percentages. But again in looking at the tape and the general level of feel across the board here, there’s certainly more than meets the eye at the second and potentially third levels.

Regardless, NBA teams will be able to take solace in Wilson’s rim-pressure first and foremost, with some believable upside elsewhere.

Defensive Play-Making, Elite Upside

Defense is generally kind’ve a mixed bag for Wilson, but given the length, athleticism and fluidity, the play-making is already stellar and there’s tons of upside to be tapped into.

His face-value numbers are great, again speaking to his ability to just make plays and wreak havoc: 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, a 2.8 steal percentage and a 4.4 block percentage, a defensive box plus-minus of 5.3. Players are shooting just 34% with Wilson in the vicinity. He unquestionably impacted the defensive side of the ball, mostly relying on his tools to do so.

Wilson is a massive presence on defense capable of guarding across multiple positions with his size and fluidity. He has good shot-blocking timing on and off-ball, as well as active hands. He certainly stands to bulk up some at the NBA level, but more than held his own at the collegiate level against physical players. He can easily stick with wings and forwards with his coordination, and in the event he’s not in great position he has best-in-class recovery tools.

He can cover an immense amount of ground, simply making plays that others can’t and affecting shots with the vertical pop and his immense profile. Both the tape and numbers speak to the fact that regardless of what further development happens, he’ll be able to play-make on the defensive end and just vaporize a few possessions a game.

That being said, there is a ton more for Wilson to work on to reach his ceiling as a defender. It's not a true motor issue — we'd call it a lack of true defensive fundamentals.

Wilson’s defensive awareness is very spotty, with a lot of ball-watching tendencies that see him lose his man. There could generally be a little more engagement, better closeouts, sharper rotations and slightly less gambling for steals and blocks.

The primary thing that stands out is Wilson’s lack of a true defensive stance — there’s so many times he’s completely upright, and has to snap into it quickly once his man begins an action. A lot of it truly has to do with the preparation side of defense.

And again, Wilson is making tons of plays on defense in spite of all of this, falling back on his elite tools and athleticism to still impact the game. But that’s simply going to be the case in college, whereas the NBA could be a rude awakening on these fronts.

If these things do get hammered out, you're looking at a genuinely scary, All-Defense-esque defender. There’s point-of-attack upside, there’s weak-side shot-blocking upside, positional versatility, switchability, potentially even primary rim-protection.

Adding more fundamentals, engagement and consistency would effectively take the governor off of an already great defender in Wilson and give him truly sky-high upside.

Connective Play-Making and Feel

And finally we’ll touch on Wilson’s connective play-making and feel for the game, which are well above-average for his archetype, and I think speaks to some real upside in untapped areas.

Wilson averaged 2.7 assists to 2.0 turnovers per game at North Carolina, posting a really great 18% assist percentage, I think all signs that point to passing and play-making upside. He was obviously a huge part of the Tar Heels’ offense as the leading scorer, but wasn't was necessarily sticky with the ball, exhibiting some real connectivity.

Off the bat, Wilson reads the floor well, and has strikingly consistent accuracy in delivering the ball to shooting pockets, be it on high-low big-big actions to Henri Veesaar, hitting open cutters or shooters on actions, or getting out in transition. As a post-up and transition threat, there was a lot more opportunity to pound craters into the floor or call his own number, and he’s really unselfish here, able to parlay his own gravity into opportunities for others, just generally connecting.

Wilson’s processing speed for his archetype is very good, and he possesses a keen understanding of how everyone’s moving and shifting on offense. UNC ran a good amount of actions with him as the primary decision-maker, which I think speaks to a level of trust there. There's still plenty to clean up, but given his usage and most of his turnovers being handle-related, nothing major.

His feel for the game in general is really stellar, again for a player who thrives mostly with tools and athleticism.Some of the passing tape shows this — live-dribble cross-court lasers and more — but this is also shown in the aforementioned mid-range play, his general level of touch, comfort, coordination bringing everything together. Good hands. Seldom shot-creation.

It can be a little hard to envision Wilson being a go-to, full-time creator with the ball, but his feel for the game does kind’ve help to bridge the gap in small moments. And in the least NBA teams will be able to take solace in his connectivity and ability to involve others given his play-style.

Areas of Improvement:

Shooting

Moving on to the areas of improvement for Caleb Wilson, we’ll start with shooting, far-and-away the area in need of the most growth, and likely the only thing really keeping him from that top tier of prospects.

We’ve already touched on Wilson’s funky mid-range shot-making, which was so-so to bad in the numbers department. The 3-point percentages are largely worse, despite some decent indicators.

Wilson shot just 26% from beyond the arc with North Carolina on low volume, just 1.1 attempts per game. He took 26 total threes, 19 of which were catch-and-shoot, seven of which were off-the-dribble. He shot 32% on the former and 14% on the latter, neither of which really had the volume to truly take stock in. Same for the unguarded and guarded shots, though per Synergy he did take only four unguarded triples all season.

The shot mechanics are a definite positive for Wilson. I think he has a smooth, fluid and high release, that’s relatively consistent across the different types of shots that he takes. Despite a lack of volume or efficiency, he’s usually stepping into these with confidence, which is a plus.

71% at the line on 181 total free throw attempts is strong, and the deep mid-range work aids him here, despite a lack of tangible impact. The numbers very obviously do not work in Wilson’s favor, but there’s some level of shooting touch on tape that just jumps out.

There’s a few different pathways here, the scariest being that Wilson just never adds an efficient outside shot to his arsenal in a league increasingly infatuated with shooting. He can certainly still be successful without that given the rim-pressure, defensive upside and play-making, all of which are certainly lessened without adding the third level, or in the least an effective second-level.

The other pathway is that Wilson leans on the touch and indicators, becoming viable while stationary beyond the arc, which would really help to further his versatility.

Handling

The last area of improvement, much less consequential but still important to Wilson, would be to improve the handling.

To start, Wilson is an above average handler for his size, so not discrediting that in the slightest. He is fairly effective at attacking closeouts, and is especially good with a lot of space in the open floor to operate, one of the many reasons he’s so effective scoring in transition.

Additionally, Wilson also has some fun face-up and post-up moments, able to keep it compact and use dribble-move to get those high-rising shots off, or carve his way to the basket.

Really, this is just about cutting down on the turnovers, which are usually pried away where he’s loose with the dribble or gets a little out of control, and just continuing to refine what will make him even more effective. This will make him better spotting up, and could open up some forward initiator stuff. As an aside, North Carolina so rarely screens for Caleb Wilson, which one can understand in trying to maximize him in college, but could afford him a little more grace and separation in handling the ball and continuing to improve here.

Wilson could especially benefit from being able to keep his dribble alive longer, opening up more options as a scorer and passer.

Again, this is not a major issue, but could certainly be a major positive with development.

Outlook:

Caleb Wilson put together a phenomenal and memorable season at North Carolina, cementing himself as a low-end Tier 1 prospect for myself and others.

His profile isn’t perfect, he needs to stretch the floor, refine the defense and generally shore up the little stuff, but in watching his high-end flashes, the competitiveness and energy, and strides he’s taken already, it’s easy to believe in Wilson long-term. And if he doesn’t reach his ultimate potential, there’s still a 6-foot-10, high-floor two-way impactor here.

Due to the offensive limitations, Wilson will have a hard time cracking the top-three, but teams with a truly blank slate could look at his pure tools and competitive and favor him. Ultimately he's likely to be picked fourth, offering a two-way play-maker with star upside.

In looking at the realistic landing spots available, the Pacers, Hawks and Nets jump out for different reasons. The Pacers have the unlock-able Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge, who could quickly maximize Wilson in the open floor. The Hawks have need of a frontcourt infusion, having long looked for someone of Wilson’s mold. And the Nets are a completely fresh rebuild with the leash to give Wilson to hone the lesser parts of his game for the next several years, potentially helping to reach his ceiling.

Range: Top-Four

Role: Two-Way Play-Making Forward

Impact: Star, High-End Starter

Swing Skills: Shooting, Handling

Best Fits: Pacers, Hawks, Nets