Three Rookies Who Could Make NBA Debuts Tonight
The 2025-26 NBA regular season is officially underway, and we’ve already seen a myriad of strong rookie performances.
VJ Edgecombe went for a blistering 34 points in a close Sixers win. Cedric Coward scored 14 on perfect shooting in the same for the Grizzlies, and across from him Jeremiah Fears scored 17 on 70% shooting in continuing his stellar play.
While some have gotten off to hot starts, others saw DNP’s in their respective team’s first games, likely due to the potential jitters that come with debuts.
Below are three players who could make long-awaited regular season debuts tonight:
Collin Murray Boyles, Raptors
The Raptors couldn’t have seen a better start to their season, dismantling the much-talked-about Hawks, 138-118, in Atlanta.
Toronto seemed to simply want it more, getting out in transition, employing RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram as scorers and playing patented feisty defense.
Even better, they did so without a talented rookie in No. 9 pick Collin Murray-Boyles, who was a legit contributor through the preseason.
At 6-foot-7 with an extremely versatile two-way game, CMB should be a fairly seamless plug-and-play rotational bet.
Toronto next takes on the Bucks at 5:30 p.m. CT. Murray-Boyles could certainly be utilized as the Raptors attempt to shut down former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jase Richardson, Magic
The Magic were finally able to debut their new look Wednesday, rolling out Desmond Bane in a come-from-behind win over the Heat.
They shot 40% from beyond the arc, which has been a thorn in the team’s side all through its rebuild.
Jase Richardson, the team’s first-round combo guard who saw multiple double-digit scoring performances through preseason, should be able to fold right in.
He can shoot, dribble and pass, and should starting playing positive minutes for Orlando sooner rather than later.
The Magic face off against the Hawks at 6 p.m. CT. They'll look to move to 2-0, again with white-hot 3-point shooting.
Khaman Maluach, Suns
The draft’s No. 10 pick in Khaman Maluach didn’t play in the Suns’ comeback win versus the Kings, and bigs in Oso Ighodaro and Mark Williams stood out.
His rookie running mate in Rasheer Fleming didn’t either, though both rookies could certainly have helped Phoenix in some capacity.
The Suns next take on LA Clippers, who will certainly have the length to contend with Phoenix with Ivica Zubac and more. The Suns and Clippers tip off at 9:30 p.m. CT.