Three Second-Round Rookies Who Could Make a Playoff Impact
Many contending teams in the association ship out first-round picks to obtain win-now assets in search of a championship, leaving their young cores as a secondary thought. However, what remains in those young cores is second-round picks and undrafted finds, who can go on to play key roles as depth pieces on cheap contracts.
Ajay Mitchell and Quinten Post both played contributing roles for their squads in last season's playoff festivities, so who could be up for the 2026 postseason?
Adou Thiero, Los Angeles Lakers
Thiero was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, landing with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The pick came as a relative surprise, as many expected the Lakers to target a center, or at least a more win-now three-and-D player.
Instead, the organization took a swing on Thiero as an uber-athletic wing out of Arkansas, who while was already 21 years old, was still a relatively raw prospect. His jumpshot and vision need work, as he shot just 25.6 percent from 3-point range in 2024-2025 and averaged 1.9 assists to 1.7 turnovers per game.
However, Thiero's strengths in transition and as a versatile defender could be exactly what the Lakers need in a postseason setting. Between Doncic, James and Austin Reaves, there's plenty of offensive firepower to go around, but there's no wings to defend opposing scorers like Thiero can.
Chaz Lanier, Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons selected Chaz Lanier just one pick after Thiero, bringing him to a revamped Pistons backcourt revolving around All-Star Cade Cunningham. Lanier was a career 40.2 percent 3-point shooter across his five seasons of college basketball, cementing himself as one of the best shooters in the class.
The Pistons appear to be entering next season without spot-up specialists Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr., who averaged a combined 58.5 minutes and 26 points per game in the 2025 Playoffs. While Caris LeVert, Jaden Ivey and Duncan Robinson will be there to replace them, Lanier has a strong case as the second-best shooter among the pack.
Cunningham will be in need of capable floor-spacers in his return to the postseason, and Lanier could be a valid option for the Pistons.
Will Richard, Golden State Warriors
As shown with Steve Kerr's deployment of Quinten Post, the Warriors aren't afraid to use rookies in playoff matchups. Golden State selected Richard with the No. 56 overall pick, and the Florida product could play an instrumental role sooner rather than later. As the Warriors wait on a contract decision from Jonathan Kuminga, the rest of the roster remains largely unclear.
Richard averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 35.9 percent from deep in 2024-2025, while also dropping 18 points in the National Championship victory over Houston.
Given Richard's postseason experience and winning playstyle, he provides a legitimate option for Golden State to rely on.