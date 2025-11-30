Cooper Flagg’s 35-Point Outburst Illustrates His Blueprint for Elite Scoring

Entering the 2025 NBA Draft, evaluators hardly held any doubt about Flagg's defensive ability, nor his rebounding and passing skills. As expected, these have been strong suits of the 18-year-old's impact through his first 20 career games for the Dallas Mavericks. Not only has he averaged two stocks (steals plus blocks) as an integral starter for a top-five defense thus far, but the first overall pick has also averaged nearly seven rebounds and four assists per contest, including an impressive 11-assist outing earlier this week.

However, Flagg's scoring outlook has always been more of a wild card in his projection. After he averaged 19.2 points per game for Duke last season as college basketball's best player, few doubted his ability to be a productive scorer at the next level. Still, as a highly-touted top prospect, the discussions often centered around his potential to become a star, primary NBA scorer, which remains to be seen.

In his young NBA career, while averaging nearly 17 points per game, Flagg has still endured growing pains in his scroing efforts. For example, he has shot just 25.3% from beyond the arc for a troubling 53.8% true shooting mark. However, he made a statement in his most recent outing against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a four-point Mavericks victory, the Maine native notched a career-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting from the field, with all of his makes coming from two-point range. In this performance, Flagg showcased the tools he will need to lean on and the approach he will need to take to fulfill his potential as a lead scorer in the NBA.

Flagg’s Path to Scoring Stardom Centers on His Physical Tools, Spatial Understanding and Touch as a Downhill Attacker

Nov 29, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In his 35-point outburst, Flagg's downhill attacks demonstrated the physical traits that will need to lead the way in his scoring ascension. This begins with his 6-foot-8 frame and seven-foot wingspan, which are only bolstered by the flexibility, balance and strength he consistently weaponized on physical drives to the basket.

In particular, Flagg’s flexibility is central in turning his physical traits into scoring. It fuels his speed and explosiveness, both when getting into the paint and when attacking the rim to finish. It also supports his full range of counters when defenders cut off his drives by allowing his spatial awareness and footwork to shine through complex pivot-based movement. These traits allowed him to decelerate and transition into pull-up jumpers throughout the Clippers matchup, including several soft-touch jumpers over two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Moving forward, this is the blueprint for Flagg’s development into a primary scoring option. He should lean into a physical downhill-based attack and use his shot-making as the counter rather than the foundation.

As the season progresses, expect more scoring outbursts of this kind from the talented rookie.