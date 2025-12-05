Draymond Green Explains Why Clippers-Chris Paul Split Should ‘Bother’ NBA Players
The Clippers decided to move on from Chris Paul this week, announcing their decision late on Tuesday night.
The choice to send a franchise legend home in the middle of a struggling 5-16 campaign was always going to be a controversial one, but the move was made worse by how the Clippers went about the process. From announcing the news overnight to parting ways less than two months into his final NBA season, the handling of the move reflects poorly on Los Angeles.
In addition to this being a bad look for the Clippers, Warriors forward Draymond Green, who played alongside Paul from 2023-24, believes this should concern players across the league.
“If that can happen to Chris Paul, imagine how bad it can get for the rest of us,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.
Following the Clippers’ announcement, reports emerged that Paul’s leadership style clashed with the team as he tried to hold people accountable amid their tough start, which they found distracting. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank has since been complimentary of Paul’s leadership style while head coach Ty Lue acknowledged “it wasn’t a good fit for what he was looking for.”
Green added, “If you’re an NBA player, this should bother you because that shows you what could happen to you. The Point God was released at 3 a.m. by the Clippers. What I will say is holding management, coaches and players accountable seems like something that needs to be done in order to win at a high level. CP is as great as we all know he is. When you’re great, it’s fine and they accept the vocal leader and holding people accountable. They accept that. But when you’re on the end, all of a sudden, you’re experiences don’t matter anymore. You ask yourself the question, ‘Does that really get in the way of your organization succeeding?’”
As the league learned last year when the Mavericks traded superstar Luka Dončić to the Lakers, no one is safe. The NBA is a business first, whether it’s trading Dončić or parting ways with a franchise legend in the middle of the night. While Green has been fortunate to find a long-term home in Golden State, he’s well aware that no one’s future is guaranteed.