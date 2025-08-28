Timberwolves’ Draft Pick Alludes to Faith in Roster
The Minnesota Timberwolves have seen one of the best two-year stretches in franchise history, making the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons.
Two seasons ago, they routed the then-competitive Phoenix Suns and reigning champion Denver Nuggets en route to the WCF appearance. They ultimately fell short to the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks, but were happy with their best season in years.
Last season, they knocked off the Lakers and Warriors, falling in a decisive five games to the now-champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the final four.
Now, Minnesota is looking to remain competitive for years to come in a surging Western Conference, and their 2025 NBA Draft pick was made with that in mind.
The Wolves obviously have a competitive roster, led by budding superstar Anthony Edwards, proven scorer Julius Randle, center Rudy Gobert and a good amount of talented role players. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert has been an especially vital piece in anchoring the team’s interior.
Traded for years ago — much to the dismay of experts and fans alike — Gobert has helped to create a strong defensive identity for Minnesota, offering shot-blocking and deterring at an all-time rate. While his stats aren't necessarily flashy overall, he's been an obviously important piece to the team's success.
With the No. 17 pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, the Wolves gambled on international big man Joan Beringer, a lengthy rim-runner and shot-blocker who made his name for Cedevita Olimpija in the ABA last season. While it’s not a one-for-one comparison, Beringer could very well have been drafted to learn from and eventually succeed Gobert.
Beringer is shorter and less lengthy than Gobert, but makes up for it with his natural mobility in slicing down the lane for easy buckets or eating up ground in defensive play-making. He should be able to offer a similar style of drop coverage at his best, providing plenty of backup for the Wolves' perimeter defenders.
Through the Beringer selection, the Wolves have made it clear they value a center of this archetype next to Anthony Edwards longterm. While some teams have opted for more modern fives — ones that offer shooting and more perimeter skills — Minnesota seems to be leaning into length and defensive versatility.
Beringer is certainly a project selection, and likely won't be able to provide much impact in his first few seasons. But the Wolves are likely hopeful that he'll be able to offer some semblance of what Gobert has in the future.