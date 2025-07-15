Top Rookie Performances from Monday's Slate of NBA Summer League Contests
The NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon with seven more games.
Monday's slate of action featured eight contests, and a number of eye-popping performances from players who were selected in the 2025 NBA Draft class.
The Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs sit atop the Summer League standings at the moment, but with a handful of teams who still boast unbeaten records taking the court on Tuesday, there could still be a few changes.
Wednesday and Thursday mark the final scheduled matchups of the Summer League, as teams will be paired with an opponent based on standing for Friday, Saturday and Sunday's contests.
Until then, though, here's a look at the best outings from first-year players for Monday's contests.
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
The No. 4 overall pick rebounded from a rough Summer League debut with a double-double in a win against the Dallas Mavericks.
Knueppel shot 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, tallying 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, a steal, a block and just one turnover.
Noa Essengue, Chicago Bulls
Essengue also had a rough Summer League debut with the Bulls, but bounced back in a win against the Indiana Pacers.
The No. 12 selection logged 21 points, three rebounds, an assist and just one turnover while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings
The No. 24 pick in this year's class, Clifford shot 7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc in an 18-point win against the Phoenix Suns.
The Colorado State product finished with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers
Jones, the No. 38 selection, registered 20 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in the Pacers' loss to Essengue and the Bulls.
Jones shot 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep against Chicago.
John Tonje, Utah Jazz
The No. 53 pick, Tonje turned in a strong performance on Monday despite Utah's narrow loss to the Spurs.
Tonje finished with 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-9 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Lachlan Olbrich, Chicago Bulls
Alongside Essengue, Olbrich performed well in the Bulls' win against Indiana, notching 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
The No. 55 pick shot 4-of-6 from the field and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc.
Ryan Nembhard, Dallas Mavericks
Nembhard had a strong debut with Dallas, but struggled in his second Summer League contest.
The undrafted rookie bounced back on Monday with 11 points, eight assists and three rebounds, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep.
