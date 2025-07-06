Top Rookie Performances from the First Day of 2025 NBA Summer League
Less than two weeks after the 2025 NBA Draft, members of this year's class suited up with their new teams for the first time on Saturday.
With only four games on the July 5 debut of this year's Summer League, only a few big-name rookies were in action, but there were still multiple notable performances.
The Las Vegas Summer League will kick off on July 10 featuring more high-profile first-year players, but here are the best rookie showings from Friday's slate of games.
VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall selection in the 2025 Draft, starred in his NBA debut.
Playing against No. 5 pick Ace Bailey, the Baylor product put up 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. The 19-year-old wing could be a big part of Philadelphia's rotation this season as the team hunts for another playoff berth.
Alongside Paul George, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and others, Edgecombe will be expected to produce early, but shouldn't be relied on as a main option during his rookie season.
Brooks Barnhizer, Oklahoma City Thunder
While Barnhizer may not have scored in double figures, he was still productive for OKC during his Thunder debut.
The Northwestern product and No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft class tallied nine points, 13 rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 3-of-5 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.
A two-way signee, Barnhizer likely won't see the floor much for Oklahoma City as a rookie, but he has the potential to earn his way onto the team's 15-man roster if he can improve as a shooter.
Johni Broome, Philadelphia 76ers
The No. 35 pick in this year's class, Broome had a solid performance alongside Edgecombe in his professional debut.
Agaisnt Utah, Broome put up 13 points, five rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-11 from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Broome was a decent 3-point shooter in 2023-24 at Auburn, but if he can continue to develop that aspect of his game, he should be able to carve out a role in the NBA.
Nikola Topic, Oklahoma City Thunder
Saturday finally marked Topic's NBA debut after being selected by OKC with the N0. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
A highly regarded international prospect coming into his class, Topic was sidelined for the Thunder's entire championship season after tearing his ACL during the pre-draft process.
In his return to the court, Topic put up 14 points, four assists, a rebound and two steals while shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep.
