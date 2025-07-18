Raptors' Rookie was Biggest Standout in Win Over Warriors
The Toronto Raptors have seen a perfect Summer League so far, issuing a 4-0 record, largely behind their stingy defense.
The team, headlined by Jamison Battle, Jamal Shead, Ja’Kobe Walter and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, has been great at forcing turnovers, potentially vaulting itself to the four-team playoff.
Murray-Boyles has been looked at the most under the microscope, having been drafted at No. 9 nearly a month ago. The Raptors seldom draft within the top-10, so spending a pick on the former South Carolina product was notable.
At an undersized 6-foot-7, Murray-Boyles is perhaps the most unique player in the class, boasting likely the best defensive skillset, with an offensive game tailored around interior strength and a handle good enough to shake fives.
Against the Warriors in a Summer League contest on Thursday, Murray-Boyles starred on both ends, adding a team-high 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, including nine rebounds, two assists and four steals. He finished with a +22 plus-minus in leading Toronto to a 12-point win.
CMB hadn’t seen blistering offensive success as a whole in Las Vegas, but certainly did Thursday. Notably, he did just about everything, slashing to the rim with ball in-hand, functioning as the roll man, putting it back and even hitting one triple.
Defensively, he maintained his status as one of the best defenders not just on his team, but in Summer League in general.
Through his first two Summer League showings, Murray-Boyles added nine points, five rebounds, two assists and one-and-a-half steals per game.
There were questions about Murray-Boyles’ fit with Toronto given some overlap at the forward position. But there’s little question they’ve yet again added a player who could plug in and provide impact, in the least on defense. Should he add real, positive minutes in Year 1, the Raptors could contend in what's set to be a down Eastern Conference.