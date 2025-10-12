Undrafted Center from 2025 Class Lands Deal with OKC Thunder
Another member of the 2025 NBA Draft class has found a home.
After going undrafted over the summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Sunday that the team has signed Viktor Lakhin.
Listed at 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds, Lakhin spent his final year in the NCAA at Clemson after playing three seasons at Cincinnati. With the Tigers, the Russian big man averaged 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and a steal while shooting 50.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range on 1.9 attempts per game.
Now, the intriguing big man will fight for a spot within Oklahoma City's organization. Lakhin was on OKC's summer league roster, but didn't log any minutes in Las Vegas or Salt Lake City due to an injury.
Lakhin's addition followed the Thunder electing to waive Jazian Gortman, a young guard who also played with Oklahoma City's summer league team. Gortman went undrafted in the 2023 class, and has spent time with multiple G League teams since then.
Lakhin's journey could be similar to Gortman, as the 24-year-old will have to aim for a spot with the Oklahoma City Blue to begin his professional career. The Thunder already have a loaded roster, and even after a season-ending injury sidelined Thomas Sorber, OKC doesn't have much room on its standard roster.
Even without Sorber, the Thunder still have Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and even Kenrich Williams, who can play solid minutes down low. Additionally, the team has inked 2024 undrafted free agent Branden Carlson to a two-way contract, and could give the Utah product minutes in a pinch.
Still, Lakhin has mulitple skills that Oklahoma City seems to value, and the Clemson product could carve out a solid role in the G Leauge. Lakhin's size, passing skill and defensive ability seemingly make him the right fit in OKC, especially if he can be utilized as a stretch big man.
Lakhin could also occupy the Thunder's third two-way contract, as Brooks Barnhizer and Carlson currently fill two of the three slots, but fellow undrafted rookie Chris Youngblood likely has the inside track to that spot after a handful of impressive summer league and preseason performances.
Still, a spot with the OKC Blue is a solid start to Lakhin's NBA career. Even if he isn't able to stick within the Thunder's organization, Lakhin could put himself on the radar of other teams around the league if he competes well in Oklahoma City.
