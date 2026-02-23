VJ Edgecombe Helps Philadelphia to Big Win Against Minnesota

The Philadelphia 76ers were in need of a win heading into its latest matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After being one of the Eastern Conference's better teams throughout most of the 2025-26 season, Philadelphia had lost four consecutive games entering Sunday, Feb. 22, most recently at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

That losing streak dropped the 76ers in the East standings, and the group needed to get back on track entering the final stretch of the regular season. Philadelphia was able to right the ship with a 135-108 win in Minnesota, dominating the Timberwolves to remain at the No. 6 seed.

While Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 39 points, Edgecombe chipped in 24 points of his own in the victory. The first-year wing player added 7 rebounds, an assist, two steals and just one turnover while shooting 8-of-18 from the field, 6-of-7 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

For Minnesota, rookie center Joan Beringer earned his first career start with Rudy Gobert sidelined due to a suspension. Beringer fouled out in less than 17 minutes of action, accumulating 7 points and 3 rebounds during his time on the floor.

For Edgecombe, Sunday's performance continued what has been an impressive rookie season. On the year, the 6-foot-4 wing is averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc.

While Edgecombe's perimeter shooting efficiency is solid, especially for a rookie attempting 5.7 shots from deep per contest, Sunday night's contest against Minnesota are an insight into the Baylor product's upside from beyond the arc.

With his athletic ability, defensive acumen and well-rounded game on offense, Edgecombe would be even more versatily if he is able to knock down shots more consistently as he developes. Still just 20-years-old, though, the 76ers standout has notched a stellar debut season and should give Philadelphia fans optimism about the team's future.

Even as a rookie, Edgecombe has been a key contributor on a team vying for a playoff spot. Depending on where Philadelphia finishes in the standing, the No. 3 selection in the 2025 NBA Draft could be a major piece of a postseason series in 2026.

To reach that point, though, Edgecombe and company will have to perform well down the stretch, as the 76ers sit just half of a game ahead of the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference. With Paul George serving a suspenion, Edgecombe is even more crucial to Philadelphia's playoff hopes, as the team needs more from its star rookie to help carry the load left behind in George's absence.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.