VJ Edgecombe Makes Rookie History in NBA Debut for 76ers
Coming into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were facing more questions than any team in the Eastern Conference. After a disappointing 24-58 record in the prior season, things were looking bleak in Philadelphia before the offseason.
Fast forward to the season opener, where the 76ers stole a game on the road against the Boston Celtics, 117-116. The Celtics look a lot different than last year, but Philadelphia may have found its next star in the form of VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Edgecombe's debut was nothing short of historic. The 20-year-old was electric in the road win, putting up 34 points, seven rebounds and three assists on 13-of-26 shooting from the field.
Edgecombe had the third-most points in a rookie debut in the history of the NBA, ranking behind Wilt Chamberlain (43 in 1959) and Frank Selvy (1954). It's also the most points in a Phialdelphia 76ers rookie debut, passing Allen Iverson (30).
He was an offensive powerhouse against the Celtics, scoring 14 of his 34 points in the first quarter. Edgecombe's 14 also ranks as the most in the opening 12 minutes of any rookie debut, beating out LeBron James in his 2003 game against the Sacramento Kings.
The 6-foot-5 wing was instrumental in getting to the basket, using his slashing and smooth finishing abilities to get to the rim multiple times. However, he was also able to knock down five of 13 three-pointers attempted.
Everything that Edgecombe was known for at Baylor, he displayed in Boston. He is so much faster than everyone else, even with the ball in his hands, exploding to the basket in transition and the half-court. He and Tyrese Maxey (40 points on 13-of-24 shooting) found great chemistry in the backcourt, connecting on multiple plays.
What was most impressive was Edgecombe's maturity and aggressiveness in his debut. On a team with multiple All-Stars, he has risen to be one of the most prominent players in Philadelphia, taking over on a night when Joel Embiid had just four points on poor shooting.
The 76ers have the chance to be a title contender, and a lot hinges on health. However, Edgecombe could be the missing piece and future franchise superstar for Philadelphia if his strengths persist. He has that 'it' factor to do so, as well as the support around him. Tonight was certainly a good start.