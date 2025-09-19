Why Dennis Smith Jr.'s Signing Could be Bad News for This Mavericks Rookie
This late in the NBA offseason, there aren't many big-name free agents available, but the Dallas Mavericks made headlines on Thursday by bringing back a well-know guard.
Dennis Smith Jr., the No. 9 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft, signed a one-year deal with Mavericks that reunites the former lottery pick with the team that drafted him. Smith spent the 2017-18 season in Dallas, before being traded to New York midway through the 2018-19 season as part of the Mavericks' trade package for Kristaps Porzingis.
Since then, Smith has bounced around the NBA, briefly spending time with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons. Despite what started as a promising career, as Smith earned All-Rookie honors with Dallas, the 27-year-old has never been able to latch on with a team.
This year, though, Smith will get another chance with the Mavericks after signing a one-year deal with Dallas on Thursday.
Smith spent the 2024-25 season overseas, playing for Real Madrid. In 2023-24, though, the NC State product averaged 6.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range.
The seven-year NBA veteran's comeback may be good news for the Mavericks chances at a postseason appearance, but it could limit opportunity for a member of Dallas' rookie class.
Ryan Nembhard, the younger brother of Indiana Pacers' guard Andrew Nembhard, went undrafted in the 2025 cycle, but still managed to ink a two-way contract with the Mavericks. For a team that needed guard help and was set to be without Kyrie Irving for a portion of the 2025-26 season, bringing in another skilled guard was a sound decision.
While Nembhard measured just 5-foot-11 without shoes at the NBA Combine, the Gonzaga product has tremendous feel for the game and has made 134 starts at the collegiate level. Additionally, the rookie guard shot above 40% from beyond the arc during his final season with the Bulldogs.
Without much depth at the guard position, Nembhard would have had a good chance to earn minutes for the Mavericks and get reps at the NBA level, but with Smith's addition, that may be more difficult. Dallas also signed D'Angelo Russell, who will also play before Nembhard.
Still, the rookie guard has a contract, and if he performs well in training camp and the G League, the Mavericks' front office will likely give him a few chances at the NBA level.
