Zaccharie Risacher Impresses in Preseason Showing
The Atlanta Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher first overall in the 2024 NBA Draft wasn’t exactly met with high praise. Even though the young French wing was reportedly at the top of the majority of NBA teams' draft boards, establishing a consensus as the best prospect in the class, plenty of folks expressed a desire for the Hawks to pursue a flashier prospect. Someone whose scoring and isolation skills pop more on tape.
Risacher didn’t do anything to address the distrust in his ability during Summer League, but in his preseason debut against the Indiana Pacers, he did. Finishing with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 3-of-4 from deep, and two assists.
You never want to put too much stock in preseason of course, there are players out there who simply aren’t NBA players. But it’s worth noting that Risacher slotted somewhat brilliantly into an off-ball role. He was excellent in transition, nearly flawless as a spot-up shooter, and even played a roll man in the dunker spot. Similar to his pre-draft film, he was highly impactful without taking a ton of guys 1-on-1 or anything like that.
Risacher’s level of comfort and confidence on the floor, immediately looking like he belonged, should probably serve as a reminder of some near-certain truths when evaluating prospects. For starters, if an 18 or 19-year-old is an elite player against overseas professionals that usually establishes an incredibly high floor for his NBA future.
Risacher was a leader for JL Bourg last season and their defensive anchor. He wasn’t leading pick-and-roll or isolation repetitions, but it was obvious he was one of the most important players for their success. Bourg does not make the EuroCup final and the French League semifinals without him. He averaged 11 points per game on 47/39/71 shooting splits while adding four rebounds, an assist, and a steal per game. It’s rare for players of Risacher’s age to be that good at the professional level, and while that shouldn’t exempt him from scrutiny it should at least keep you from rating him outside the top-10 prospects in what was considered a relatively weak class.
Additionally, while it can be hard to decipher and read the tea leaves of NBA media and draw any certain conclusions from it all, when a player is routinely being touted as the top prospect on most team boards that’s usually for good reason. NBA executives certainly get prospects wrong, there’s no denying that, but when there’s a consensus on a player that again usually provides a safe floor.
This was only one preseason game, and his rookie season will likely be a roller coaster. As a prospect, he struggled with consistency from beyond the arc and it would be a surprise if he’s eradicated that for his rookie season. Risacher made one thing clear in that preseason game: he’s an exceptional basketball player, ready to make an impact in the NBA at a young age. After his standout season leading up to the draft, this shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s a reminder that sometimes, evaluating prospects is simply about acknowledging a truly talented player for what they are.
