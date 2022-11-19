Skip to main content

2023 NBA Draft: Alabama’s Brandon Miller Sees Blazing Start to Season

With some stellar play to start his freshman season, Alabama forward Brandon Miller has inserted his name in the upper ranks of the NBA Draft.

With some stellar play to start his freshman season, Alabama forward Brandon Miller has inserted his name in the upper ranks of the NBA Draft.

Thought of as a lottery pick by some pre-season, at 6-foot-9, Miller possesses innate two-way wing skills. With the Crimson Tide so far, those skills have been on display for all to see.

Through four games, Miller is averaging 20.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, and most importantly 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s registered a block in all four games, is grabbing 9.3 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists per game.

Most recently, Miller scored 28 points on 9-for-12 shooting overall, hitting seven of his nine three pointers. He also tacked on eight rebounds, three assists and a block.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Suffice to say, Miller has been a revelation for Alabama in the early slate.

Miller will be 21-years-old on draft night 2023, making him one of the oldest players from the 2022 high school class. But to say this start was expected would be be disingenuous.

At the next level, Miller will provide a long-bodied, mobile forward. There’s never enough versatile defenders who can knock down shots, and potentially project to be even more in the future.

For now, Miller has people’s attention. Keeping it, and continuing to raise his stock, will be another thing entirely. But with continued performances like his last four games, we could see another big name emerging into the elite tier of the 2023 NBA Draft. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage. 

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Newsfeed

Utah Jazz Center Walker Kessler Is Playing To His Strengths In Strong Rookie Campaign

By Morten Stig Jensen
Amari Bailey, UCLA Bruins
Newsfeed

Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Baylor's Keyonte George Against UCLA's Amari Bailey

By Draft Digest Staff
Trevon Brazile, Arkansas Razorbacks
Newsfeed

A Scout’s Take: Brazile the Lottery Pick, McCollum the Next Top Transfer Target and the Taylors (Hendricks and Funk)

By Jam Hines
Alex Fudge, Florida Gators
Prospect Profiles

NBA Draft Scouting Report: Florida’s Alex Fudge

By Draft Digest Staff
Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 2023 NBA Draft
Newsfeed

2023 NBA Draft: Duke’s Dariq Whitehead to Debut Against Delaware

By Draft Digest Staff
Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ducks
Newsfeed

The Weekend Slate: Scouting Some of the Weekend's Most Intriguing Games

By Jam Hines
Brandon Miller, Alabama Crimson Tide
Newsfeed

Draft Digest Roundtable: College Freshman Impressing Early

By Derek Parker, Nick Crain and Bryce Simon
Jalen Williams
Newsfeed

Draft Digest Rookies of the Week: Jalen Williams and MarJon Beauchamp Emerge as Contributors

By Draft Digest Staff