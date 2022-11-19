2023 NBA Draft: Alabama’s Brandon Miller Sees Blazing Start to Season

With some stellar play to start his freshman season, Alabama forward Brandon Miller has inserted his name in the upper ranks of the NBA Draft.

Thought of as a lottery pick by some pre-season, at 6-foot-9, Miller possesses innate two-way wing skills. With the Crimson Tide so far, those skills have been on display for all to see.

Through four games, Miller is averaging 20.3 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, and most importantly 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s registered a block in all four games, is grabbing 9.3 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists per game.

Most recently, Miller scored 28 points on 9-for-12 shooting overall, hitting seven of his nine three pointers. He also tacked on eight rebounds, three assists and a block.

Suffice to say, Miller has been a revelation for Alabama in the early slate.

Miller will be 21-years-old on draft night 2023, making him one of the oldest players from the 2022 high school class. But to say this start was expected would be be disingenuous.

At the next level, Miller will provide a long-bodied, mobile forward. There’s never enough versatile defenders who can knock down shots, and potentially project to be even more in the future.

For now, Miller has people’s attention. Keeping it, and continuing to raise his stock, will be another thing entirely. But with continued performances like his last four games, we could see another big name emerging into the elite tier of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.