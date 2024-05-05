2024 NBA Draft Combine: Official Invitees and Dates
As the 2024 NBA Draft continues to inch closer, pre-draft events are beginning to unfold. Earlier this week, the NBA announced the 78 players have been invited to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which will take place from May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. This is one of the premier showcases for prospects to work out in front of and meet with many teams around the league in a short period of time.
On top of the 78 prospects, a select number of standout players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, which takes place at the same venue in the two days prior to the combine, will be invited to stay in Chicago to participate in the premier event following.
It's worth noting that not every invitee will actually compete in the combine. Most notably, Zaccharie Risacher and Nikola Topic both have a chance to be selected in the top five of the 2024 NBA Draft but are still amidst professional seasons internationally. This is the case for several other prospects with a projected first-round grade as well. While all invited players are required to attend and participate in the NBA Draft Combine, the NBA can excuse attendance or participation due to circumstances like this.
Let's take a look at the initial 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine:
• Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine)
• Melvin Ajinca (Saint Quentin (France))
• Trey Alexander (Creighton)
• Izan Almansa (G League Ignite)
• Reece Beekman (Virginia)
• Adem Bona (UCLA)
• Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)
• Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
• Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)
• Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
• Devin Carter (Providence)
• Stephon Castle (Connecticut)
• Ulrich Chomche (NBA Academy Africa)
• Cam Christie (Minnesota)
• Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
• Donovan Clingan (Connecticut)
• Isaiah Collier (USC)
• Tristan Da Silva (Colorado)
• Pacome Dadiet (Ulm (Germany))
• N’Faly Dante (Oregon)
• Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
• Nikola Djurisic (Mega (Serbia))
• Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
• Zach Edey (Purdue)
• Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
• Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
• Trentyn Flowers (Adelaide (Australia))
• Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
• Kyshawn George (Miami (FL))
• Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)
• PJ Hall (Clemson)
• Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)
• Ron Holland II (G League Ignite)
• DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)
• Ariel Hukporti (Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany))
• Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
• Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
• Bronny James (USC)
• AJ Johnson (Illawarra (Australia))
• Keshad Johnson (Arizona)
• David Jones (Memphis)
• Dillon Jones (Weber State)
• Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
• Alex Karaban (Connecticut)
• Bobi Klintman (Cairns (Australia))
• Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
• Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
• Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
• Jared McCain (Duke)
• Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas)
• Yves Missi (Baylor)
• Ajay Mitchell (UC Santa Barbara)
• Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
• Tristen Newton (Connecticut)
• Juan Nunez (Ulm (Germany))
• Quinten Post (Boston College)
• Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)
• Zaccharie Risacher (Bourg (France))
• Jaxson Robinson (BYU)
• Tidjane Salaun (Cholet (France))
• Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
• Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
• Alexandre Sarr (Perth (Australia))
• Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
• Mark Sears (Alabama)
• Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
• Jamal Shead (Houston)
• Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
• KJ Simpson (Colorado)
• Tyler Smith (G League Ignite)
• Cam Spencer (Connecticut)
• Nikola Topic (Crvena Zvezda (Serbia))
• JT Toppin (New Mexico)
• Jaylon Tyson (California)
• Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor)
• Kel’el Ware (Indiana)
• Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
• Cody Williams (Colorado)
