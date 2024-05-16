NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections During Combine

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results as the combine takes place.

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) celebrates after a
Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) celebrates after a / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the full selection order being finalized at the lottery on Sunday, every team with a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft now knows exactly when they'll be on the clock. As such, we now have much more clarity on where some of the upcoming prospects could end up. Fit is important in the draft, so a finalized order now helps project where players could land.

The NBA Draft Combine has been taking place this week, with many more workouts and interviews with individual teams for prospects over the next month and a half. The players in this class still have plenty of time to increase their stock, especially in such an uncertain draft.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West forward Ron Holland (1) in action
Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald's All American West forward Ron Holland (1) in action / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

1. Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr (NBL)

2. Washington Wizards: Ron Holland (Ignite)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

Early Lottery

Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts to a call during the NCAA Men’s Basketball
Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts to a call during the NCAA Men’s Basketball / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY

4. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic (INTL)

5. Detroit Pistons: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

6. Charlotte Hornets: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Stephon Castle (UConn)

Late Lottery

Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during
Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

9. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)

11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

13. Sacramento Kings: Isaiah Collier (USC)

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Jared McCain (Duke)

Mid-First Round

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the first half
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the first half / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami Heat: Yves Missi (Baylor)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Devin Carter (Providence) 

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

18. Orlando Magic: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Kyshawn George (Miami)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tyler Smith (Ignite)

Late First Round

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is guarded by Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is guarded by Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

22. Phoenix Suns: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

25. New York Knicks: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Zach Edey (Purdue)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

28. Denver Nuggets: Bobi Klintman (NBL)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

Early Second Round

Mar 2, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) celebrates during
Mar 2, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) celebrates during / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): Izan Almansa (Ignite)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

35. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Jones (Weber State)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Jamal Shead (Houston)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

43. Miami Heat: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

45. Sacramento Kings: Alex Karaban (UConn)

Late Second Round

Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) reacts in the second half
Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) reacts in the second half / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

46. LA Clippers (via IND): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

47. Orlando Magic: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Adem Bona (UCLA)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): JT Toppin (New Mexico)

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Trey Alexander (Creighton)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Wooga Poplar (Miami)

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Draft Digest Staff

DRAFT DIGEST STAFF