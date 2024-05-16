2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections During Combine
- Atlanta Hawks
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks
- Denver Nuggets
- Detroit Pistons
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Miami Heat
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Phoenix Mercury
- Phoenix Suns
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Sacramento Kings
- San Antonio Spurs
- Toronto Raptors
- Utah Jazz
- Washington Wizards
With the full selection order being finalized at the lottery on Sunday, every team with a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft now knows exactly when they'll be on the clock. As such, we now have much more clarity on where some of the upcoming prospects could end up. Fit is important in the draft, so a finalized order now helps project where players could land.
The NBA Draft Combine has been taking place this week, with many more workouts and interviews with individual teams for prospects over the next month and a half. The players in this class still have plenty of time to increase their stock, especially in such an uncertain draft.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Alex Sarr (NBL)
2. Washington Wizards: Ron Holland (Ignite)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Topic (INTL)
5. Detroit Pistons: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
6. Charlotte Hornets: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Stephon Castle (UConn)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
10. Utah Jazz: Cody Williams (Colorado)
11. Chicago Bulls: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
13. Sacramento Kings: Isaiah Collier (USC)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Jared McCain (Duke)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Yves Missi (Baylor)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Devin Carter (Providence)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
18. Orlando Magic: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Kyshawn George (Miami)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tyler Smith (Ignite)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
22. Phoenix Suns: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
25. New York Knicks: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Zach Edey (Purdue)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
28. Denver Nuggets: Bobi Klintman (NBL)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
30. Boston Celtics: Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): Izan Almansa (Ignite)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Dillon Jones (Weber State)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Jamal Shead (Houston)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
43. Miami Heat: Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
45. Sacramento Kings: Alex Karaban (UConn)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
47. Orlando Magic: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Adem Bona (UCLA)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Trevon Brazile (Arkansas)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): JT Toppin (New Mexico)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Tyon Grant-Foster (Grand Canyon)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Wooga Poplar (Miami)
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.