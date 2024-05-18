2024 NBA Draft: Devin Carter and Enrique Freeman Shine At NBA Combine
The NBA Draft Combine is relatively wrapped up and we got to see some important measurements, athletic results and how certain players look in an NBA setting as there were a total of four scrimmages. Let’s dive into two players who really boosted their stock at the NBA Draft Combine.
Devin Carter | Providence
Devin Carter didn’t play in the scrimmages but he had one of the best athletic testing results in NBA Draft Combine history. The 6-foot-3 combo guard measured very well as well. He has a plus five wingspan while nearly weighing 195 pounds. He draws a lot of physical comparisons to De’Anthony Melton. On the athletic drills he participated in all five of the drills.
Carter broke an NBA Combine record in the three quarter sprint as he ran a 2.87. He also was first in the max vertical leap and standing vertical leap. In the lang agility he placed third and in the shuttle run he placed top ten. Carter proved that he’s one of the most athletic players in the draft while having a very productive season for Providence. He likely secured his position as a lottery pick in this year’s draft.
Enrique Freeman | Akron
Enrique Freeman looked very good in the scrimmages and even measured exceptionally well. He has a plus seven wingspan while also doing solid in the athletic drills. The 6-foot-7 forward led the scrimmages in total points as he had 29 points this week while also being top two in both total steals and blocks.
He was very productive on both ends of the floor and although he didn’t put up big-time rebounding numbers in the scrimmages, all the scouts and talent evaluators know he can rebound as he led college basketball in rebounds per game and was a double-double machine all season long for Akron. Freeman likely will hear his name called in the second round at some point.
