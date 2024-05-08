2024 NBA Draft: Miami's Kyshawn George Could Make Lottery Case in Pre-Draft Process
Over the next few weeks, big boards across the league will be extremely fluid as each individual team evaluates more than one hundred prospect who hope to hear their name called in the 2024 NBA Draft. With the combine upcoming, along with individual team workouts, every player will have the chance to increase their draft stock.
One player who will have a real chance to climb boards significantly between now and June’s draft is Kyshawn George, who spent his freshman with the Miami Hurricanes. George is currently projected to be a late first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, but has what it takes to climb into the lottery conversation in the coming weeks.
During his lone college season, George produced 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also knocked down 40.8% of his triples on more than four attempts per game. He proved he can be a jumbo floor spacer with much more upside that can help his team as a rookie in the NBA.
When watching George play, it’s clear that he has a natural feel for the game. That’s not to say he doesn’t make mistakes at times, but his ability to process the game is impressive for his size. This is likely a result of the fact that the 20-year-old grew up playing point guard but now stands at 6-foot-8 while retaining many of those lead guard skills.
When thinking about his role at the NBA level, there’s a high floor for George. He’s the ideal modern combo forward who can make things happen with the ball in his hands. He certainly has his flaws, but the current set of tools is plenty to work with.
While George isn’t projected to go in the lottery now, don’t be surprised if he ultimately lands in that range when the draft comes around.
