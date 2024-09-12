Tyler Smith is an Upside Play for Bucks
At the 2024 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks took a chance on one of the draft’s top sliders: G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith.
At 6-foot-11, Smith saw a rollercoaster of season in the G League, at his best looking like a potential lottery selection and at his worst looking like the second-round selection he eventually became.
Still, his combination of athleticism and shot-making prowess made him an intriguing upside play at the draft. One the Bucks took a shot on, even if it won’t bear fruit in the short-term.
“At the end of the day, he is a talent. He is 19 years old and we’re looking at the long play,” Bucks assistant general manager Milt Newton said. “He is a player that we feel, and we have some great coaches that are really good development coaches, he will be a talent for us and we will be able to utilize that talent.”
Despite his ability to plug-in with size, athleticism and 3-point shooting, Smith isn’t likely to see a bounty of pivotal minutes next season. But the organization will develop him for the future in order to plug in alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.
“As far as adding play-now players, we’ll deal with that in free agency.” Newton said.
The Bucks first preseason game with take place on Oct. 6, against the Pistons. In the least, Smith should see spot minutes, fourth quarter time or even a larger role in the second half.
