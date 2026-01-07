Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Victor Wembanyama, Aaron Gordon, Bobby Portis)
Wednesday’s NBA action is the perfect time to bet on some player props, as there are 12 games and a ton of star players set to take the floor.
I’ve combed through Wednesday’s slate and have narrowed things down to my four favorite picks, including one for Victor Wembanyama, who appears to be on track to play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition to that, there are some role players to consider on Wednesday, including Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, who may see a few extra minutes with the Thunder set as nearly 20-point favorites against the Utah Jazz.
Here’s a complete breakdown of each of Wednesday’s props, including the latest odds from DraftKings.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Victor Wembanyama OVER 20.5 Points (-111)
Even though he played just over 21 minutes on Tuesday, Wembanyama was the clear focal point of the San Antonio offense when he was on the floor.
Now, he appears to be on track to play on Wednesday, even though it’ll likely be in a limited role once again.
On Tuesday, Wemby shot 10-for-20 from the field, 3-for-6 from 3 and 7-for-8 from the line, finishing with 30 points. That's well above his season average of 24.6 points per game.
Tonight, his points prop is set at just 20.5, a number that he's cleared in four games in a row and six games since returning from a calf strain earlier this season. This is a pretty favorable matchup for the Spurs star, as the Lakers rank 23rd in the league in defensive rating for the season and 25th over their last 10 games.
L.A. did hold Wemby to just 19 points in their first meeting this season, but I think the Spurs star is a buy-low candidate after he looked like his usual self in Tuesday night's loss.
Ajay Mitchell OVER 12.5 Points (-109)
Mitchell is averaging 13.9 points per game this season while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The Thunder guard has become a key piece of the team’s rotation, and I think he could have an expanded role against a Utah Jazz team that is dead last in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.
The Thunder may end up sitting their starters in the fourth quarter if they go up big, which would open up some more shots for Mitchell. The former second-round pick has 13 or more points in 22 of his 35 games this season.
Bobby Portis OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-127)
Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game this season, so I’m a little surprised to see his rebounds prop down at 5.5 against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
Golden State ranks 22nd in the NBA in rebound percentage and 20th in opponent rebounds per game entering Wednesday’s contest.
So, that sets up well for Portis on the glass, as he’s pulled down six or more boards in 23 of his 36 games this season. While that number could take a hit with Giannis Antetokounmpo healthy again, Portis is still averaging 5.8 boards per game when the two-time MVP is in the lineup.
I think he’s worth a shot against one of the smaller frontcourts in the NBA.
Aaron Gordon OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-142)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is questionable against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, but he did play on Sunday in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
I’d expect Gordon to suit up after sitting out Monday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and his rebound prop is set below his season average (5.9) in this matchup. The Nuggets forward was on a clear minutes limit in his last game, but he still pulled down six rebounds in just over 21 minutes against Brooklyn.
With Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas out, the Nuggets need to have a team-wide commitment to the glass to stay in games for the next few weeks. Boston hasn’t exactly been great on the defensive boards (26th in defensive rebound percentage), which should help Gordon when it comes to this prop.
In 14 games this season, Gordon has eight with at least six rebounds and 10 with at least five boards. He should hit this number even in limited minutes on Wednesday night.
