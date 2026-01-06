Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler Continues Breakout Senior Season

Michigan State has had a strong start to the 2025-26 NCAA basketball season.

With a 13-2 record through the team's first 15 games, the Spartans have only lost to Duke, who is ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll, and Nebraska, who is ranked No. 10 and remains unbeaten. Legendary head coach Tom Izzo's team has received solid performances from a number of key role players this year, but one piece who has had a big year for the Spartans is senior Jaxon Kohler.

In his fourth year at Michigan State, Kohler is enjoying a breakout season that continued with an impressive showing in the team's 80-51 win against USC.

Kohler notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block against the Trojans while shooting 6-of-6 from the field, 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and 1-of-1 at the free throw line. Kohler's teammate and fellow NBA Draft hopeful Coen Carr led all scorers with 18 points.

While Carr has shown flashes this season, Kohler has been one of the Spartans most consistent players, averaging 14.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a block per game. The senior forward is shooting 56.3% from the field and 53.7% from 3-point range on 3.6 attempts per contest.

Kohler's statistics this year mark career-highs in every category after tallying 7.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 2024-25, preceded by 2 points and 2 rebounds per game in 2023-24.

This year, Kohler's performance could be enough to earn him a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft class. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, the former four-star recruit's size and shooting ability make him an ideal fit in the modern NBA.

As a solid rebounder with the ability to stretch the floor, a number of teams would likely be intrigued by Kohler's skill set.

Of course, it is unlikey that Kohler shoots above 50% from beyond the arc for an entire season, but the senior has proven to be a reliable perimeter shooter. As Big Ten play continues, NBA scouts will get a closer look at the Spartans' standout against high-level competition.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg, Washington's Hannes Steinbach and the Ivisic brothers at Illinois should be solid matchups for Kohler.

If the senior continues to perform well against the aforementioned players, he could secure a spot in this summer's draft class. While Kohler may not be a first-round selection, the skilled forward may be a valuable pick in the second round.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.