2025 NBA Draft: Ace Bailey Possesses Superstar Upside in Loaded Class
The 2025 NBA Draft has the chance to be a special class. While Duke’s Cooper Flagg is projected to be a generational talent and the projected No. 1 overall pick, this is a unique draft in which teams won’t need to land the top selection to acquire a prospect with superstar upside.
A lot can change over the course of the year, but there are several players in this upcoming draft class with the upside to be the face of an NBA franchise.
Most notably, Airious Bailey — also known as Ace — is currently the projected No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Although any team would love to have a chance at drafting Flagg, there’s no question Bailey would be a fantastic consolation prize.
In fact, there are a few draft classes in recent history in which a player of Bailey's caliber would have likely been taken with the top pick.
The 6-foot-8 prospect is taking his talents to Rutgers for his collegiate campaign, which is expected to be a single-season career. He’ll play alongside Dylan Harper, who will also have a real chance at being a top-five in the 2025 NBA Draft as a one-and-done freshman.
Bailey is an elite athlete and creative shot-maker. He has a smooth jumper and can convert on very advanced looks for his age. He’s an underrated passer and great self-creator, making him the ultimate playmaking wing. In the modern NBA, players with his skillset have a real chance at becoming a star. Especially in a league that values positional size and perimeter skills, Bailey has a chance to be special.
For the teams who miss out on the top pick and the chance to select Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey — along with several other players in this class — makes for a great consolation prize.
