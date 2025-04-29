2025 NBA Draft: Early Entry Candidates Officially Announced
As the 2025 NBA Draft inches closer, the early entry list has officially been released by the league. This list included 106 players, which was a smaller count than in years past.
These prospects that have applied for early entry have the right to withdraw their names from consideration for the 2025 NBA Draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 15. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered the draft must withdraw by Wednesday, May 28.
As such, this list will shorten in the coming weeks. It's also worth noting that players who are auto-eligible due to years of college experience are not on this list, as it only includes early entry players.
Non-International Players*
*From colleges and other basketball teams or leagues
- Izan Almansa - Perth (Australia)
- Ace Bailey - Rutgers
- Chad Baker-Mazara - Auburn
- Quincy Ballard - Wichita State
- Nate Bittle - Oregon
- John Blackwell - Wisconsin
- Jaden Bradley - Arizona
- Carter Bryant - Arizona
- Miles Byrd - San Diego State
- Rueben Chinyelu - Florida
- Alex Condon - Florida
- Tayton Conerway - Troy
- Melvin Council Jr. - St. Bonaventure
- Cedric Coward - Washington State
- Thierry Darlan - Delaware (NBA G League)
- Tae Davis - Notre Dame
- Silas Demary Jr. - Georgia
- Egor Demin - BYU
- Jerry Deng - Florida State
- Treysen Eaglestaff - North Dakota
- VJ Edgecomb Jr. - Baylor
- Isaiah Evans - Duke
- Jeremiah Fears - Oklahoma
- Elijah Fisher - Pacific
- Cooper Flagg - Duke
- Boogie Fland - Arkansas
- Rasheer Fleming - St. Joseph’s
- PJ Haggerty - Memphis
- Dylan Harper - Rutgers
- Dominick Harris - UCLA
- Chris Howell - UC San Diego
- Josh Hubbard - Mississippi State
- Kasparas Jakucionis - Illinois
- Tre Johnson - Texas
- Karter Knox - Arkansas
- Kobe Knox - South Florida
- Kon Knueppel - Duke
- Toibu Lawal - Virginia Tech
- Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB
- Malique Lewis - SE Melbourne (Australia)
- Brenen Lorient - North Texas
- Jaland Lowe - Pittsburgh
- RJ Luis Jr. - St. John’s
- Khaman Maluach - Duke
- Nick Martinelli - Northwestern
- Camron McDowell - Northwestern Oklahoma State
- Devin McGlockton - Vanderbilt
- Liam McNeeley - Connecticut
- Mackenzie Mgbako - Indiana
- Muodubem Muoneke - Green Bay/Real Betis (Spain)
- Collin Murray-Boyles - South Carolina
- Asa Newell - Georgia
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser - Penn State
- Kebba Njie - Notre Dame
- Isaac Nogues - Rip City Remix (NBA G League)
- AK Okereke - Cornell
- Otega Oweh - Kentucky
- Dink Pate - Mexico City Capitanes (NBA G League)
- Tahaad Pettiford - Auburn
- Labaron Philon - Alabama
- Jaron Pierre Jr. - Jacksonville State
- Drake Powell - North Carolina
- Tyrese Proctor - Duke
- Devon Pryor - Texas
- Derik Queen - Maryland
- Jase Richardson - Michigan State
- Will Riley - Illinois
- Omar Rowe - Morehouse
- Joson Sanon - Arizona State
- Raysean Seamster - UT-Arlington
- Thomas Sorber - Georgetown
- Adou Thiero - Arkansas
- Bruce Thornton Jr. - Ohio State
- Milos Uzan - Houston
- Brandon Walker - Montana State
- Jamir Watkins - Florida State
- Darrion Williams - Texas Tech
- Money Williams - Montana
- Danny Wolf - Michigan
International Players
- Mohammad Amini - Nancy (France)
- Alec Anigbata - Ulm (Germany)
- Neoklis Avdalas - Peristeri (Greece)
- Bassala Bagayoko - Bilbao (Spain)
- Joan Beringer - Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia)
- Mohamed Diawara - Cholet (France)
- Asim Djulovic - OKK Beograd (Serbia)
- Noa Essengue - Ulm (Germany)
- Mouhamed Faye - Reggio Emilia (Italy)
- Lazar Gacic - OKK Beograd (Serbia)
- Hugo Gonzalez - Real Madrid (Spain)
- Ben Henshall - Perth (Australia)
- Bogoljub Markovic - Mega Beograd (Serbia)
- Paul Mbiya - Asvel (France)
- Mathias M’Madi - Moron (Spain)
- Eli John Ndiaye - Real Madrid (Spain)
- Ousmane Ndiaye - Granada (Spain)
- Zaion Nebot - Le Havre (France)
- Saliou Niang - Trento (Italy)
- Noah Penda - Le Mans (France)
- Michael Ruzic - Joventut (Spain)
- Ben Saraf - Ulm (Germany)
- Alex Toohey - Sydney (Australia)
- David Torresani - Treviso (Italy)
- Nolan Traore - Saint Quentin (France)
- Hansen Yang - Qingdao (China)
- Rocco Zikarsky - Brisbane (Australia)
The 2025 NBA Draft will take place on June 25 and June 26, which is when many of these players will hear their names called and will join an NBA franchise as a rookie.