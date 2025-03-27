2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings 2.0 – Part III
The top five players of the second edition of our 2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings is here. Three names remain from the first edition, but two more have risen to the top of this class in our view. Prior to this Part III release, we also dropped Part I and Part II.
5. Neoklis Avdalas, Point Forward
Team: Peristeri (Greece - FIBA Basketball Champions League & HEBA A1 )
Nationality: Greek
Draft Age: 19.25
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 187 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 19 minutes, 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 turnovers, 0.6 steals, 46/39/74 shooting splits on 65 three-point attempts and 35 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 3
Why the change?
Nothing against Avdalas, but a few prospects have played at a higher level this season and done so consistently. As they get the credit they deserve, he’s going to fall a little bit.
Summary:
Avdalas is probably a 2026 NBA Draft entry but until that is confirmed, he deserves to be discussed among his peers here, most of whom he is thoroughly outplaying and has had a far more impressive season than plenty of them. Avdalas looks like he could be a true point-forward, and his 39 percent shooting from deep alongside his size and on-ball skills can’t go unnoticed. The low free throw rate is concerning but might be because he’s had a lot of minute off-ball and as a spot-up threat this season.
Whenever Avdalas decides to enter the NBA Draft, he will be a top international prospect.
4. Bogoljub Markovic, Versatile Stretch Forward
Team: KK Mega Leks (Serbia - Adriatic League)
Nationality: Serbia
Draft Age: 19.9
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 29.4 minutes, 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.8 turnovers, 53/44/79 shooting splits on 64 three-point attempts and 113 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 8
Why the change?
6-foot-11 floor spacers with perimeter skills and defensive versatility don’t just grow on trees in every draft class. It’s time to start giving Markovic credit for his combination of size and skill and while some players in his mold have flopped in recent times (Aleksej Pokusevski), others have been very successful hits (Chet Holmgren). Markovic is probably somewhere in between, but a solid NBA player nonetheless.
Summary:
There are prospects that we all miss on in every draft class, but missing on someone like Markovic would be inexcusable. His stats are impressive, his physique is impressive, and his film is impressive. There are plenty of prospects in this class that you could like more than Markovic, but there is little reason to dislike Markovic. He should be a lock for the first round and potentially sneak into the top 20,
3. Hansen Yang, Big
Team: Qingdao (China - CBA)
Nationality: China
Draft Age: 20
Height: 7-foot-1
Weight: 249 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 32.9 minutes, 16.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.5 turnovers, 2.2 blocks, 55/22/62 shooting splits on 32 three-point attempts and 229 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 7
Why the change?
He’s got the size of an NBA center, moves decently for his size, is a good passer, and blossoming shooter. Maybe that doesn’t all come together perfectly, but on his current track, he feels like a future NBA All-Star.
Summary:
Hansen Yang is awesome. He might be the best player in the Chinese Basketball Association and treating him as anything less than a top prospect at this point is bordering on unreasonable. He’s third in free-throw rate among domestic players and the two players ahead of him are both in the prime of their careers. Yang’s overall skill and talent are undeniable, and he should be in lottery discussions.
2. Joan Beringer, Big
Team: KK Cedevita (Slovenia - EuroCup & Adriatic League)
Nationality: France
Draft Age: 18.6
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 200 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 17.4 minutes, 4.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 60/0/59 shooting splits on 65 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 5
Why the change?
The best rim protector and defensive prospect in this class and looks poised to be a lethal pick-and-roll above-the-rim threat too. The only reason Beringer won’t end his career with more Defensive Player of the Year awards than he can count will be because he’ll constantly be coming in second to his fellow countryman, Victory Wembanyama.
Summary:
Promise we’re not being lazy, but Beringer truly looks like the heir to the Rudy Gobert French Rejection throne. Simple as that.
1. Noa Essengue, Wing
Team: Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany - EuroCup & Basket Bundesliga)
Nationality: France
Draft Age: 18.5
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 194 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.8 minutes, 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1 turnovers, 52/25/71 shooting splits on 85 three-point attempts and 196 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 1
Summary:
Nothing has changed here - Noa Essengue is the youngest international prospect in this class, producing at a high level for a EuroCup club, and has the most two-way upside of anyone else on this list. He should be a lock for the lottery and even be considered in the top 10. He’s a stud.
