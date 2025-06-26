NBA Draft First-Round Grades: Every Selection From Cooper Flagg to No. 30
Sports Illustrated is tracking the 2025 NBA draft with grades on every first-round pick. Follow along live as each selection is announced for an instant reaction.
1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils
Grade: A
Flagg never relinquished his stranglehold on the No. 1 spot in this class, dominating at Duke as one of the youngest players in college basketball to separate himself from the field. Landing him gives a Mavericks organization that traded Luka Doncic earlier this year a new face of the franchise. In many ways, you couldn’t pick a better player for where the Mavericks are right now than Flagg, whose defensive intensity and versatility will help Dallas win now while also giving Flagg the time to develop into an offensive alpha once Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis move on.
2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Grade: A
Harper established himself as the clear No. 2 prospect behind Flagg, at times looking like a future offensive engine for a contender in his time at Rutgers. The fit isn’t seamless in San Antonio with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle already in the backcourt, but there’s a world where Harper becomes the best of the bunch and a long-term pick-and-roll partner with Victor Wembanyama. And if nothing else, Harper becomes an asset that the Spurs can package toward a more established star.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor Bears
Grade: B+
Edgecombe may not be the highest-ceiling pick on the board, but he’s likely the best fit for a Sixers organization that is still focused on winning and has established pieces around him in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. He’s an electrifying athlete whose speed and explosiveness should pop even more with NBA floor spacing, and he’s also excellent defensively. He’s someone who can add value early on while still having the upside to emerge into top option long term.
4. Charlotte Hornets: Kon Knueppel, Duke Blue Devils
Grade: B
After plenty of speculation that this pick could be on the move, Charlotte elected to keep the pick and draft Knueppel, who was essential to Duke’s Final Four run. This is a move to push toward the playoffs, building around a pair of high-usage options in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller by adding an elite shooter with great feel for the game in Knueppel. Despite his athletic limitations, many in NBA circles believe he has more upside than just a role-player shooter as he continues to add to his three-level scoring and playmaking arsenal.
5. Utah Jazz: Ace Bailey, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Grade: A
After plenty of headlines about Bailey’s unorthodox predraft process, the Rutgers product lands at No. 5 in Utah. Bailey’s camp reportedly attempted to position him to land with a team like Washington or Brooklyn, but instead, the Jazz took the dive on a clear top-three talent in this draft despite not getting the chance to work him out prior to draft day. It’s a clear win for Utah after falling on lottery night to No. 5 to land Bailey, despite his decision-making warts that have sometimes plagued him throughout his young career. Even if this is a boom-or-bust pick, it’s a risk the Jazz needed to take.