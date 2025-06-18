NBA Draft

2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings 3.0 – Part II

Part II of the third edition of our 2025 NBA Draft International Prospect rankings is here, with most changes being the result of draft withdrawals instead of players leaping and falling. We provide our final summaries for this group of players as well.

Andrew Bernucca

The first part of the third and final edition of our 2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings dropped earlier this week. Below is Part II, which is mostly similar to the second edition of our rankings but has updated final summaries on all of the prospects mentioned. 

9. Ben Saraf, Guard

Team: Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany - EuroCup & Basket Bundesliga)

Nationality: Israel

Draft Age: 19.1

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 199 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-9

Standing Reach: 8-foot-4

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.7 minutes, 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 turnovers, 1.1 steals, 45/30/76 shooting splits on 127 three-point attempts and 183 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 14, mostly unchanged due to withdrawals, but slightly higher

Summary:   

Ben Saraf has played well in the German League playoffs and has been shooting the three better to close the season, as well as improving at the charity stripe. But similar to others behind him, there haven’t been drastic improvements in the areas we’ve flagged as concerning: inefficient self-creation, inability to consistently create separation, and struggles when bringing the ball up under constant pressure, which has become more common in the modern NBA. Saraf still feels like a taller version of Vasilije Micic, which probably leads to an NBA career but not much more.    

8. Hugo Gonzalez, Wing

Team: Real Madrid (Spain - EuroLeague & Liga ACB)

Nationality: Spain

Draft Age: 19.3

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 223 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-11

Standing Reach: 8-foot-5

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 11.1 minutes, 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 turnovers, 41/29/76 shooting splits on 86 three-point attempts and 66 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 10, Mostly unchanged

Summary: 

Hugo Gonzalez has gotten better with playing time. The improvements have been marginal, but he looks more comfortable out on the floor with Real Madrid, and the added muscle plus exceptional wingspan have especially stood out on the defensive end in the closing stages of the season. He’s attacked the rim more assertively as well and has been getting to the free-throw line. The best possible outcome for him is probably a Christian Braun-type of role player. It doesn’t seem likely, but it’s not impossible. 

7. Alex Toohey, Wing

Team: Sydney Wings (Australian NBL)

Nationality: Australia

Draft Age: 21.1

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 223 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-11

Standing Reach: 8-foot-8

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.5 minutes, 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 turnovers, 47/34/74 shooting splits on 94 three-point attempts and 103 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 11, mostly unchanged due to withdrawals

Summary: 

Alex Toohey physically imposed himself on NBL games this season. The league is notably smaller than the NBA, but that’s still not an easy thing to do as a forward. His combination of brains, brawn, and yes, skill is all solid. He impressed at the NBA Draft Combine, and of course, he’ll need to shoot the three well to really thrive in the NBA, but currently looks like a plug-and-play rotation player for years to come.    

6. Noah Penda, Forward

Team: Le Mans (France - LNB Pro A)

Nationality: France

Draft Age: 20.45

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 242 pounds

Wingspan: 6-foot-11

Standing Reach: 8-foot-10

Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 27.3 minutes, 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 turnovers, 45/32/67 shooting splits on 115 three-point attempts and 123 free throws. 

Highlights:

Previous Position: 6 (Unchanged)

Summary: 

Noah Penda was a consistently solid two-way player all season. He’s got good size and strength, showed an ability to guard multiple positions all season long, is a solid connective passer, and his off-the-dribble and closeout attack game grew throughout the season. Him, Toohey, and Gonzalez all have a chance to be exceptional role players, and Penda’s odds are definitely the best as things currently stand. 

Published
Andrew Bernucca
ANDREW BERNUCCA

Andrew has covered professional basketball overseas for the better part of six years. He has written scouting reports, profile pieces, news briefs, and more. He has also covered and writen about the NBA as well during his time as a journalist.

