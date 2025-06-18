2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings 3.0 – Part II
The first part of the third and final edition of our 2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings dropped earlier this week. Below is Part II, which is mostly similar to the second edition of our rankings but has updated final summaries on all of the prospects mentioned.
9. Ben Saraf, Guard
Team: Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany - EuroCup & Basket Bundesliga)
Nationality: Israel
Draft Age: 19.1
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 199 pounds
Wingspan: 6-foot-9
Standing Reach: 8-foot-4
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.7 minutes, 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 turnovers, 1.1 steals, 45/30/76 shooting splits on 127 three-point attempts and 183 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 14, mostly unchanged due to withdrawals, but slightly higher
Summary:
Ben Saraf has played well in the German League playoffs and has been shooting the three better to close the season, as well as improving at the charity stripe. But similar to others behind him, there haven’t been drastic improvements in the areas we’ve flagged as concerning: inefficient self-creation, inability to consistently create separation, and struggles when bringing the ball up under constant pressure, which has become more common in the modern NBA. Saraf still feels like a taller version of Vasilije Micic, which probably leads to an NBA career but not much more.
8. Hugo Gonzalez, Wing
Team: Real Madrid (Spain - EuroLeague & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Spain
Draft Age: 19.3
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 223 pounds
Wingspan: 6-foot-11
Standing Reach: 8-foot-5
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 11.1 minutes, 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 turnovers, 41/29/76 shooting splits on 86 three-point attempts and 66 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 10, Mostly unchanged
Summary:
Hugo Gonzalez has gotten better with playing time. The improvements have been marginal, but he looks more comfortable out on the floor with Real Madrid, and the added muscle plus exceptional wingspan have especially stood out on the defensive end in the closing stages of the season. He’s attacked the rim more assertively as well and has been getting to the free-throw line. The best possible outcome for him is probably a Christian Braun-type of role player. It doesn’t seem likely, but it’s not impossible.
7. Alex Toohey, Wing
Team: Sydney Wings (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australia
Draft Age: 21.1
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 223 pounds
Wingspan: 6-foot-11
Standing Reach: 8-foot-8
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 23.5 minutes, 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 turnovers, 47/34/74 shooting splits on 94 three-point attempts and 103 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 11, mostly unchanged due to withdrawals
Summary:
Alex Toohey physically imposed himself on NBL games this season. The league is notably smaller than the NBA, but that’s still not an easy thing to do as a forward. His combination of brains, brawn, and yes, skill is all solid. He impressed at the NBA Draft Combine, and of course, he’ll need to shoot the three well to really thrive in the NBA, but currently looks like a plug-and-play rotation player for years to come.
6. Noah Penda, Forward
Team: Le Mans (France - LNB Pro A)
Nationality: France
Draft Age: 20.45
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 242 pounds
Wingspan: 6-foot-11
Standing Reach: 8-foot-10
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 27.3 minutes, 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.6 turnovers, 45/32/67 shooting splits on 115 three-point attempts and 123 free throws.
Highlights:
Previous Position: 6 (Unchanged)
Summary:
Noah Penda was a consistently solid two-way player all season. He’s got good size and strength, showed an ability to guard multiple positions all season long, is a solid connective passer, and his off-the-dribble and closeout attack game grew throughout the season. Him, Toohey, and Gonzalez all have a chance to be exceptional role players, and Penda’s odds are definitely the best as things currently stand.
