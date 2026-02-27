2025 NBA Draft Second-Round Pick Earns Standard Contract from Wizards

This year's crop of rookies has performed well during the 2025-26 campaign.

A number of players from the 2025 NBA Draft have starred for their teams, or at least shown solid upside. Top picks Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe have all lived up to expectations, already making an impact for their teams.

Alongside the aforementioned players, a number of prospects from the 2025 class have impressed throughout the year, including Washington's Jamir Watkins. The Wizards' two-way doesn't have eye-grabbing season averages, but has shown the potential to be a solid role player at times throughout his debut campaign.

As a result, the second-round pick received a two-year contract from Washington on Thursday, according to a report from Shams Charania.

The Washington Wizards are signing two-way guard Jamir Watkins to a new two-year contract, agents Drew Morrison and Sam Rose of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Watkins has averaged 13.2 points and one steal in his last six games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2026

In 30 appearances and four starts this season, Watkins is averaging 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 43% from the field and 26.6% from 3-point range. The rookie wing has reached double figures in each of his last six contests, which most recently included a 14-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks.

In that contest, Watkins shot 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, adding 2 rebounds, an assist and 2 steals.

Watkins was selected at No. 43 overall in 2025 after multiple years at Virginia Commonwealth and Florida State. As a fifth-year senior, the Seminoles' standout averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

At the NBA Combine, Watkins measured 6-foot-5 without shoes, also notching a 6-foot-11 and a quarter of an inch wingspan. The 24-year-old's size and length have Watkins show the potential to be a strong defender in his rookie year.

Now that Watkins has a guaranteed contract, it appears that he has a spot in Washington's forseeable future. The Wizards could land a premier talent in the 2026 class, adding to what is already an intriguing core.

Alongside young players like Watkins, 2025 first-round picks Tre Johnson and Will Riley and 2024 first-rounders Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George, Washington added Trae Young and Anthony Davis ahead of the trade deadline.

With the aforementioned pieces, and a potential top pick from an intriguing pool of players in this year's draft, Washington will seemingly look to make a push for the playoffs in 2026-27.

While that is still more than a year away, it appears that Watkins has done enough to become part of the team's plans for the coming seasons.

