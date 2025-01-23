2025 NBA Draft International Prospect Rankings - Part III
Our rankings of the international prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft continue here. You can find Part I and Part II here. Part III discusses players 11-7, and next week's final Part IV will close out this series with prospects 1-6.
11. Alex Toohey, Wing
Team: Sydney Wings (Australian NBL)
Nationality: Australia
Draft Age: 21.1
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 205 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 24.3 minutes, 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 turnovers, 46/35/71 shooting splits on 84 three-point attempts and 82 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Alex Toohey is one of the older and thus, more refined players in this class. He has two years as a reliable starting wing for the Sydney Kings under his belt and has proven himself a very solid defender who can guard all five positions in the NBL but would probably struggle against real NBA centers. On offense, Toohey has taken a more typical role, spacing the floor primarily in the corners and on the wing, but from there, he’s flexed his basketball IQ. He’s a great cutter and an excellent offensive rebounder.
That basketball IQ transfers over to when Toohey has the ball in his hands as well. He’s proven capable of running pick and roll and creating for teammates. It’s not something you’d want him doing regularly, but a skillset he has. The biggest concern about Toohey is his shooting, which has been erratically inconsistent for two seasons in a row. When Toohey is hot, he looks like a guaranteed NBA role player. When he’s cold, he looks like he would never crack a competitive rotation. While Toohey has added a lot to his game beyond shooting and prides himself on learning how to not let his shot dictate his game this season, that skill will dictate his NBA career.
10. Hugo Gonzalez, Wing
Team: Real Madrid (Spain - EuroLeague & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Spain
Draft Age: 19.3
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 207 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 9 minutes, 3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.5 turnovers, 39/26/69 shooting splits on 38 three-point attempts and 26 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
After dominating at MVP levels for Spain and Real Madrid at youth levels, Hugo Gonzalez became one of the highest-ranked international prospects coming into the season. But his decision to stay with Real Madrid raised eyebrows. Real Madrid is not a place for young players to develop, it’s a place to win championships. Would Gonzalez carve out a role for Madrid?
As we approach February, he’s yet to do so. His numbers and on-court production are far from impressive, and even as Madrid has struggled for reliable perimeter production outside their stars, Gonzalez has failed to earn the trust of head coach Chus Mateo and has stayed locked into a deep-bench role. Those dominant performances from youth competitions still stand out, though, and in flashes this season Gonzalez has shown that it could translate to the next level. His ranking is indicative of what he’s done, and what he hasn’t.
9. Sergio De Larrea, Guard
Team: Valencia (Spain - EuroCup & Liga ACB)
Nationality: Spain
Draft Age: 19.5
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 198 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 12.3 minutes, 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 turnovers, 51/46/77 shooting splits on 37 three-point attempts and 35 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Similar to his fellow Spanish international Hugo Gonzalez, Sergio De Larrea’s stats don’t stand out in any exceptional way. The difference is that De Larrea has forced his way into Valencia’s - a loaded roster that has established high-level professionals such as Chris Jones, Jean Montero, and Stefan Jovic - backcourt picture. His size gives him access to passing angles he takes advantage of regularly and lets him finish in ways other guards can’t. It also gives him defensive versatility and upside, unlike his other Spanish counterpart Mario Saint-Supery. De Larrea is a big and skilled guard, something NBA teams are always looking for.
8. Bogoljub Markovic, Big
Team: KK Mega Leks (Serbia - Adriatic League)
Nationality: Serbia
Draft Age: 19.9
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 29.4 minutes, 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.8 turnovers, 52/40/79 shooting splits on 38 three-point attempts and 76 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Bogoljub Markovic wasn’t on draft boards before the season started, but he certainly is now. At 6-foot-11 and with developing on-ball perimeter skills there’s a chance Markovic develops into an archetype akin to the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. He’s not quite the outlier physical specimen or basketball talent those two are, and that’s why he’s not at the top of mock drafts, but he is making a name for himself.
Scouts will want to see Markovic’s level of comfort putting the ball on the floor and creating for himself and others continue to grow. Markovic occasionally looks anxious when pushing in transition, or trying to create out on the perimeter. These skills look new to him, but that’s part of what makes him so exciting. If confidence and repetitions turn out to be the primary things he needs to grow as a player, there will be plenty of NBA teams who offer that to him in abundance.
7. Hansen Yang, Big
Team: Qingdao (China - CBA)
Nationality: China
Draft Age: 20
Height: 7-foot-1
Weight: 249 pounds
Season Stats (All Competitions - per game): 33.4 minutes, 16.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.5 turnovers, 2.2 blocks, 58/31/67 shooting splits on 32 three-point attempts and 159 free throws.
Highlights:
Summary:
Hansen Yang is probably the toughest international prospect to assess in this class. He has an NBA center’s body, is skilled with his back-to-the-basket, facing up, and as a roll man and dribble-handoff threat. He looks for cutting teammates and has an exquisite touch for a big man. With his size and skill, he should be dominating the Chinese Basketball Association, and he is. Maybe we’re putting too much stock in a prospect running rampant over a vastly inferior league compared to most other prospects, or maybe we’re not putting enough. Only time will tell.
