2025 NBA Draft: Nique Clifford Continues to Impress in Conference Play
Coming off of a 23-point, 11-rebound, five-assist performance against Wyoming on Saturday, January 18, Colorado State wing Nique Clifford continues to show off a versatile skillset in Mountain West Conference play, boosting his draft stock even further by taking advantage of an extra collegiate season.
Clifford is a player that could have gone pro last year, likely being drafted early in the second round, but decided to return to Fort Collins to increase his likelihood of being a first-round pick.
A big, physical perimeter player at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Clifford is ready-made to play in the NBA as a defensive specialist that can also distribute, rebound, and score efficiently. On the year, he's averaging 16.9 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 stocks. He's also shooting 50% from the field and 34% from deep, making him an effective option on both ends of the floor.
His physicality is what stands out – this, combined with his motor, lends itself to top-notch rebounding for his position. In a way, he's similar to Josh Hart of the New York Knicks in that he can be one of the top rebounders on his team despite not playing a front court position. Though he is an upperclassman, and will be 23 years old on draft day, his experience can be spun as a positive in that he knows his role and how to play to his strengths.
At this point in the season, he is looked at by most draft experts as the type of player that will land in the 20s or so in the NBA Draft, a late-first-rounder that can impact a contending team by providing productive minutes as a rookie with a lot of minutes played already considering he is a fifth-year senior. Recently, upperclassmen have begun to make their mark in the NBA as rookies, including players like Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells. Nique Clifford could be the next player in this age range to contribute immediately, especially for a team that needs to fortify its rebounding, perimeter defense, and wing depth.
One area where Clifford can improve is his fouling – he is averaging just shy of three personals per game, which can get him in trouble in the NBA. It's due to his aggressive defense on ball handlers, but in order to be a truly effective player on that end of the floor, he must learn to have a bit more discipline when dealing with opposing drivers. If he can shore this up, he can become an elite NBA defensive player, and combined with the rest of his abilities, become a highly effective role player in the pros.
