Where Will Carter Bryant Go in the 2025 NBA Draft?
Arizona's Carter Bryant has become a draft riser over the last few months, especially considering his development over the second half of his freshman season with the Wildcats. Though he played somewhat limited minutes, he began to establish himself as an elite defensive prospect, and his offensive game began to take shape.
Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from three. He also added 1.9 stocks per game, underlining his two-way ability, and when considering he played fewer than 20 minutes per game, Bryant showed a level of productivity in a more limited role.
Most mocks have the Arizona wing going somewhere between picks nine and 15 – those teams being Toronto, Houston, Portland, Chicago, Atlanta, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City. He has the ability to come in and immediately fortify a team's wing unit, as his defense will get him on the floor earlier than many prospects. He has some three-and-D capability, meaning he will be able to play in more lineups, especially on a team that could use a defensive stopper early on.
Though the offensive aspect of his game needs developing, Bryant is still an intriguing prospect due to his versatility. Standing at 6-foot-8, Bryant has good size and excellent mobility due to his athleticism laterally, allowing him to defend on the perimeter and take on more difficult assignments. The Ringer has Bryant going ninth to the Raptors, while The Athletic has him slotted at 11th with the Trail Blazers. CBS and ESPN have him going to Houston at 10 and San Antonio at 14, respectively.
It makes sense that he would be drafted in this range given that most playoff teams have multiple defensive-minded perimeter players on their roster; while Bryant may not be a star initially, he has a high floor. When looking around the NBA at teams that have had success recently, a common pattern emerges: each has one or two small forwards that can defend opposing guards and wings.
Overall, Bryant's draft range looks to be in the late lottery. Though he may not be a superstar kind of player in the tier of guys like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, he is still the kind of prospect that can provide a defensive floor as well as grow his offensive game to the point that he can contribute for a playoff team given enough time.