NBA Draft: Noa Essengue, Ben Saraf Shine Against Trail Blazers
Ben Saraf and Noa Essengue, two ultra-young 2025 NBA Draft prospects, got their first look at NBA action with Ratiopharm Ulm on Wednesday. And both took full advantage of their minutes.
Essengue was the big winner on the night, seeing a do-it-all game at just 17-years-old. He finished with a scorching 20 points on 6-for-14 shooting, adding eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes. He was vital in keeping Ulm in the game, which impressively finished with just an 11-point deficit.
Most of Saraf’s success came in the first half, which featured a scorching 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting, including 75% shooting from beyond the arc. In total, he finished with 16 points, two assists and two steals.
Even more, Saraf essentially functioned as one of the team’s lead guards, weaving in between defenders and setting up teammates often. It didn’t come across in the stat sheet, but he did a fine job as a ball-handler.
Almost all of the lowlights featured the guard’s loose handle, which got him in trouble a few times, but is to be expected from an 18-year-old primary ball-handler playing in the NBA.
Saraf was a man possessed in his seven FIBA U18 games, averaging 28.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds en route to the MVP award. That same success has carried over to Ulm: in four EuroCup matches, he’s averaged 14.5 points on 44% shooting, with 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals.
Regardless, there was much more good than bad for both prospects.
For now, NBA decision-makers will take stock in the two’s performance against Portland ahead of a long draft cycle.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.