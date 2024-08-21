2025 NBA Draft Prospect Dink Pate Impresses at Formula Zero Camp
Damian Lillard's Formula Zero Camp happened in Las Vegas last week, playing host to plenty of big-time names, including Asa Newell (power forward, Georgia), Ian Jackson (off-guard, North Carolina), Valdez Edgecombe Jr. (off-guard, Baylor), Jalil Bethea (off-guard, Miami FL), and Kanon Catchings (wing, BYU), as well as several of the top prep players in the nation.
One of the stars of the camp was former G League Ignite point guard Dink Pate, a 6-foot-8 jumbo creator who showed flashes of productivity as a 17-year-old playing professional basketball last year. Though he was too young to make the cutoff for the 2024 NBA Draft, he has real potential, and could see himself as high as a top-10 pick in an even more loaded class of prospects.
According to a source, Pate, who struggled at times with his shot and efficiency last year in G League play, "shot it at a very high and consistent rate" in multiple facets. He demonstrated the ability to shoot off the bounce in scrimmages, as well as off the catch, hitting 45 shots from deep in the three-minute drill, including 15 made in a row.
Beyond the developing shooting prowess, Pate showed the ability to facilitate, something at which he has always been proficient. With Ignite, he had a positive assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.37, and he continued to demonstrate this skill in these live-game situations.
As far as intangibles go, Pate was a vocal leader with his teammates at the camp, something he had not yet shown to the same degree when playing with Ignite. Part of this was his youth, but his newfound willingness to take charge on the offensive end illustrates a development in maturity as well as confidence.
Part of the Formula Zero camp is off-the-court development, the inclusion of which translates to on-court leadership. Pate's role as a lead guard requires this kind of discipline in both aspects, which he has shown in several areas, before and during his week in Las Vegas.
Several big-name scouts and coaches came away impressed with the now-18-year-old, who will still be one of the younger players in the 2025 NBA Draft when selected. This outing combined with his Drew League performance has Pate as a trending name for a selection in the high lottery in next summer's draft.
Pate will play for Mexico City Capitanes of the NBA G League for the 2024-25 season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.