Knicks’ Undrafted Rookie Stars in Summer League Finale
On Saturday, the Knicks played their final Las Vegas Summer League game of the year, falling to the Washington Wizards, 94-85.
Despite the loss — and 1-4 record on the Summer — the team received reason for hope in their final performance. Dink Pate, an undrafted rookie following the 2025 NBA Draft, starred as one of the team’s best players.
Across 26 minutes from the bench, Pate scored 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, hitting a blistering four of seven 3-point attempts. Even more, he was able to tack on 10 rebounds for a double-double, adding three assists, two blocks and a steal.
In being signed, Pate was expected to be a developmental pick, despite being one of the more sought-after undrafted rookies. An essential jumbo guard who wouldn’t see major success early, but could hopefully be developed into a positionally versatile player on both ends. And that seemed to be the case as he struggled to score in his first few Summer League games.
Still, Pate finished strong. And he saw success in other games, too, though not at the same level. In the team’s three-point loss to Indiana just before, he added 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
While Pate will still have a ways to go in potentially contributing for the Knicks down the road, the bones are there for potentially impactful two-way player.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI on Pate: “A jumbo guard at 6-foot-8 with the ability to run an offense, Pate is the complete package on that end. He has an easy advantage against smaller guards from a physical standpoint but is also incredibly skilled. Whether he wants to score the ball as the primary option or facilitate for others, Pate can operate however his team needs in a given situation.”
The Knicks will look to compete in a down Eastern Conference next season, again riding top tier players like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikel Bridges, OG Anunoby and more.