Top Rookie Performances from Thursday's Slate of NBA Summer League Contests
The 2025 Las Vegas NBA Summer League is nearing its end.
After the group play stage of the event wrapped up on Thursday, consolidation contests begin on Friday and continue into Saturday and Sunday for teams who didn't reach the semifinals. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, Toronoto Raptors and Sacramento Kings are the final four teams competing for a Summer League title.
Sacramento and Toronto will meet at 3 p.m. on Saturday, while the Thunder and Hornets are set for 5 p.m. the same day. The winners of each matchup will square off on at 9 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Until the action resumes, here's a look at the top performances from Thursday's slate.
DaRon Holmes II, Denver Nuggets
The No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Holmes was sidelined for what would have been his rookie season with a torn achilles.
On Thursday, Holmes tallied 19 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 class, notched 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals while shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range against the Spurs.
Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors
Taken No. 9 overall, Murray-Boyles scored a game-high 20 points to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and four steals in the Raptors win against the Warriors.
The former South Carolina star shot 8-of-13 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs
Bryant had perhaps his best offensive performance of the Summer League against the Hornets.
The No. 14 selection went 6-for-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep en route to 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Asa Newell, Atlanta Hawks
Newell scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to go along with two assists, two steals and two blocks in the Hawks win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The No. 23 pick shot 6-for-12 from the field and 0-for-2 from beyond the arc.
Kam Jones, Indiana Pacers
The No. 38 pick scored a team-high 21 points in a win against the New York Knicks, adding 11 assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Jones committed just one turnover, shot 9-of-19 from the field and knocked down two shots from beyond the arc.
Javon Small, Memphis Grizzlies
Playing against Newell and the Hawks, Small put up 17 points, five rebounds and five assists while committing just one turnover.
The No. 48 selection shot 5-for-12 from the field and 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Dain Dainja, Miami Heat
An undrafted free agent, Dainja tallied 11 points, four rebounds and a block against the Pistons, committing zero turnovers in 16 minutes on the floor.
Curtis Jones, Denver Nuggets
An undrafted rookie from Iowa State, Jones finished with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Dink Pate, New York Knicks
Another undrafted free agent, Pate stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists a steal and just one turnover while shooting 4-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
Sean Pedulla, Portland Trail Blazers
An undrafted rookie from Mississippi, Pedulla finished with 13 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal while shooting 5-of-8 from the floor and 3-of-5 from deep in a win against Houston.
Zakai Zeigler, Detroit Pistons
The undrafted free agent from Tennessee put up 15 points and four assists while committing just one turnover off the bench in a win against the Heat.
The 5-foot-9 guard shot 3-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
