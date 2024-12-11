Rutgers Guard Dylan Harper Making Case to be No. 1 Pick
On Tuesday night, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper continued to show why he’s one of the best and most talented freshmen in the country, perhaps continuing to bolster a growing case for why he should be taken first on draft night.
In a close and much-needed win over a good Penn State squad, Harper scored a game-high 24 points on 8-for-14 shooting, again showcasing his elite finishing with an added ingredient: 3-point shooting.
Coming into the game, Harper had shot just 31% from beyond the arc, so his three triples on six tries were a welcome sign for both scouts and the Scarlet Knights.
To put a bow on things, Harper — the team’s essential point guard — added 12 rebounds, several of which yielded second-chance points.
On the year, Harper has averaged over 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, shooting 51% from the field in looking the part of a future star. So much so, that things are beginning to heat up regarding his spot at the top, where Duke’s Cooper Flagg has resided in theory for so long.
It certainly didn’t help Flagg’s case that on the very same night Harper put together another 20-plus-point outing, the Blue Devil was scoring just six points on eight shots versus Incarnate word.
Of course, Flagg’s body of work so far at just 17 still lends itself to the No. 1 pick hemisphere. But Harper has certainly given NBA decision-makers something to think about so far.
While the prospect of a connective, 6-foot-9 forward may be the more valuable archetype for the NBA right now, jumbo 6-foot-6 combo guards are close behind.
For now, scouts and General Managers alike will continue to monitor the play of the ’25 class’s two standout players.
